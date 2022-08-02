90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega to set 'record straight' in defiant message to haters













A new chapter begins for Rosemarie Vega, who shot to fame during her 90 Day Fiancé journey alongside Big Ed. Years later, the Filipino reality star Rose Vega is ready to address the ‘haters’ and speak the truth about her past.

Rose shot to fame after appearing on the TLC network’s 90 Day Fiancé with Big Ed in hopes of finding international love. Although she had been perceived as a gold digger by fans, the native Filipino proved to be an independent woman.

After she called it quits with her American boy, Rose returned to the Philippines with her son, Prince. Since then, she has become a reality star with a big following. That and the fact that she now looks extremely glamorous, and lives a very luxurious life.

Two years after her turbulent relationship with Ed, and now completely over it, the 26-year-old said to be ready to speak for the first time and clear all the misconceptions that have been said about her persona since she first appeared on television.

Rose Vega is ready to speak her truth to the haters

Looking completely unrecognisable with a total makeover, Rose has begun a new chapter in the modeling industry.

The Filipino star shared with her 637k Instagram followers a stunning shot of herself rocking a purple outfit. However, the caption seemed to have been dedicated to her online haters. She spoke about the alleged “sexy and racist lies” that were said about her during her time on television.

As Rose’s caption began with a poem written by Maya Angelou, the 26-year-old wrote: “Haters gonna hate. So many sexist and racist lies have been said about me based on what some people see on TV without really knowing who I am or where I come from.”

She concluded: “It’s time to speak my mind and set the record straight. SOON.”

Rose doesn’t usually use the hashtag ‘#90dayfiance’, so many fans thought for it to be a hint for her return to the TLC series or a spinoff show.

Fans are showing their support

Fans that have been following the TLC star since she first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé have witnessed the many changes in Rose’s life. Not only did she have a post-breakup transformation, but her lifestyle has also experienced a lot of changes.

Therefore, many of her followers left their messages of support, as they eagerly awaited what she had to reveal with her followers.

A fan commented in capital letters: “Bro she is glowing.” Another one added: “You look amazing! I think you’re a great mom and a great and beautiful woman! Don’t pay attention to negative comments keep rising sunshine!”

A third one followed: “Haters gonna hate… Unfortunately. But you have done well for yourself and your son. Be proud of who you are and what you have accomplished. I think you have done a fabulous job working hard since 90dF. They don’t know you. They are insignificant. Bloom like the rose you are.”

Another opened: “You go, girl! And I will watch AGAIN that show when your episodes start.”

Now on TLC: Rose’s relationship with Greg

Earlier this year, Rosemarie began a new relationship with Greg Sherwinski, a 54-year-old realtor from Melbourne, Australia. Just like in her previous relationships, Rose met Greg on social media.

Rose has already presented her beau through her YouTube channel, where her father met him for the first time during his visit to the Philippines. Referring to him as “my special someone”, their relationship has taken a big step and will now be televised on TLC, where Rose’s fame began.

“I wasn’t really looking for love, it just happened,” she said during her confessionary. In the three-minute video, the star explains how her relationship with Greg started and how they had seen each other for the first time during a trip to Thailand.

Fans were happy to see her genuinely happy, and praised her for not wanting to rush things to avoid “regretting it in the end”.

A user commented: “Rose is awkward but really communicates her feelings well. Which is a good thing since her face can tell no lies and is hilarious.”

