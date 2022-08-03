











90 Day Fiancé’s Sasha Larin flew to the US for his love Emily McCue in 2014, and the first thing he wanted was a gym session – some things never change.

Aleksandr “Sasha” Larin and his wife Emily (née McCue) remain one of 90 Day Fiancé’s few success stories. The pair appeared in season 7, which saw the personal trainer jet to the US for Emily.

Viewers were initially sceptical about their love story as Sasha already had two kids with two different women, and baby number three with Emily was on the way.

Five years later, the pair have proved to be stronger than ever, despite being in a long-distance marriage since March 2022. While Emily’s back in America occupied by mum duties, Sasha is in Russia flexing his muscles in gym mirrors.

He was completely stunned by American cereal

Upon his US arrival in an earlier appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, the McCue family attempted to introduce American foods to the Russian health nut. It started with a bowl of cereal with added sugar as topping. Puzzled by the sheer amount, Sasha questioned whether the “cr**py food” was the usual meal to start the day.

The then-32-year-old, however, preferred oatmeal with peanut butter and fruit – the ultimate breakfast for gymgoers.

Sasha indirectly complimented his future mother-in-law by saying he “can see” she doesn’t eat sugary cereal, in reference to her figure. Emily’s sister, on the other hand, wasn’t too impressed by his obsession with nutrition.

Forget the tourist sights, his first landmark to visit was, you guessed it, the gym.

Sasha is still pumping iron in the gym

Fast forward five years later, Sasha is more dedicated than ever and is sharing his workout tips to his 24.8K Instagram followers.

At the time of writing, he wrapped up “the best pump” he’s ever had.

Unfortunately, the Larin’s won’t be having couple sessions anytime soon; Emily and their son David moved back to the US around March. However, the pair are still very much together.

Emily explained to followers:

Of course, I miss my family in Russia, my apartment, the life we built in Moscow. However, I felt it was best if we came to the states for a while to see my family here. For now, I’m living in the present and praying for peace.

We hope they reunite soon!

