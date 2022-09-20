









90 Day Fiancé‘s Shaeeda is eager to welcome a child, but husband Bilal isn’t ready for such a big commitment after just tying the knot.

Shaeeda Sween just married Bilal Hazziez, the man of her dreams, and she’s ready for the next step – starting a family. The only problem? Bilal isn’t on board with it.

The newlyweds went decor shopping on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? but was interrupted by Shaeeda’s sudden baby fever after stumbling across adorable pint-sized outfits in-store.

Screenshot from the official 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel – Shaeeda Wants To See a Fertility Doctor | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“If I don’t get a baby by 40, he’s going to pay”

After Covid kept them apart for nearly two years, Shaeeda and Bilal made their marriage official in a fairytale ceremony in April. But before the celebrations proceeded, the pair signed a prenuptial agreement containing one of Shaeeda’s conditions: to have a child before 40.

The yogi, 37, has a couple of years until the proposed age limit, but she’s ready to start motherhood now. Unable to contain her baby excitement, Shaeeda told the store employees: “He has kids already, I don’t have any kids.”

“She don’t need to be in here right now,” Bilal responded. “There’s no reason remotely for us to pass past this threshold,” he added pointing at the entrance before getting dragged into the room.

Cutting to Shaeeda’s confessional, the yoga instructor expressed her worry that age 40 could be too old to fall pregnant. “If I don’t get a baby by 40, he’s going to pay.”

While the new bride hoped to get the family plans rolling with a fertility check-up, Bilal swiftly reminded her that they haven’t tried to conceive yet and should be focused on living together first.

Shaeeda meant “business” when it came to the prenup

During a July episode of the show, fans saw how the unique prenup clause came to be.

“I just want something that belongs to me, and that was all I was basically trying to say, and I feel like – I feel like I didn’t know how to say it,” Shaeeda shared.

The Trinidad native was initially against Bilal’s agreement, but after seeing she was willing to compromise, Bilal in turn understood the baby clause.

“I just want you to have that same, like, eagerness to have a child,” Shaeeda clarified. Asking her then-future husband to “shake hands on that” with his “whole five fingers”, Bilal jokingly responded: “Oh, we’re like business. This is business.”

