











Stephanie Matto revealed she was two weeks late during the recent 90 Day Fiance episode, leaving fans unsure whether she was pregnant. However, she has since received her results – and many are relieved.

Known as the star who sells her farts in a jar, she’s been a controversial character for many TLC viewers. Stephanie has always been pretty confident when it comes to her body, and knows that she isn’t ready to have a baby yet.

She has stayed schtum about one thing though, and that’s the identity of her boyfriend living in France. Stephanie refers to him as “Frenchie” when talking about him, but we done some digging to find out who he is…

Stephanie faces pregnancy scare

Stephanie revealed to her friend that she is two weeks late on her period, and has not been using any protection with her boyfriend. She added that she is getting “freaked out” about whether she could be pregnant.

As the 90 Day Fiance star has a rare blood disorder for aplastic anemia, she says being pregnant could put women like her at 30 percent chance of relapse if she falls pregnant. She also said she has only just gotten healthy again.

Stephanie said during a confessional: “I know Frenchie really wants to have kids but we haven’t discussed the risks associated with me being potentially pregnant.”

Is Stephanie from 90 Day Fiance pregnant?

No, Stephanie done a pregnancy test which returned negative results. It comes after she “barely slept” due to worrying about whether she is expecting, and told cameras that the “idea of getting a human alive is so much to think about”.

The results came after she admitted she doesn’t want children with Frenchie right now, despite him being eager to have a family together. And in recent pictures on her Instagram, it doesn’t look like anything has changed in her body.

Fans were relieved to find out she isn’t pregnant. One viewer wrote on Twitter: “When Stephanie saw she wasn’t pregnant, her reaction said a lot about how she felt about things.”

Get to know Stephanie’s boyfriend

Stephanie is in a relationship with a mystery French man from Paris. They live overseas from each other, but it was back in January when she first revealed that she had “lost her celibacy” and met her current boyfriend.

“I lost my celibacy. I did. I met someone online. We talked for several months and I flew to Paris, stayed in a beautiful hotel and lost my celibacy in Paris,” she revealed on the show.

She has often referred to “Frenchie” as someone she has a soul mate connection with, and revealed that within an hour of meeting him face-to-face, they slept together. Despite this, Stephanie says she isn’t wanting marriage right now.

