90 Day Fiancé's Sumit and Jenny have explosive row after mom rejects marriage

After a decade together, and fighting back against criticism over their 30-year age difference, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have managed to fulfill their mission, which was to stay together. And they did.

Last week’s episode featured a heartbreaking moment. Sumit’s mother, Sahna, disowned him while she broke down in tears, after hearing they tied the knot behind the family’s back. She told him they’d never accept their “wrong” relationship, and he would be uninvited from their parents’ funerals when they die.

Jenny and Sumit’s explosive row caught on camera

Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? featured the biggest fight Sumit and Jenny have had during their time in the series. After revealing to Sumit’s parents they had married behind their back, Jenny was left heartbroken Sumit did stand up for his now-wife.

After Sumit comes back, the 33-year-old tells Jenny the situation with his mother was looking “really bad”. This leads to Jenny getting irate and start yelling at him for appearing to have put his family’s feelings over hers.

Jenny, who loses her temper, yells at him: “OK, so this is bad, so what the f*** you want to do? You don’t think I need to be comforted?”

While Sumit tried to calm her down, she yelled: “You think I’m fine? Do you think I am OK? You think everything is OK with me? Why does everybody think it’s OK for me to just sit here and take all this abuse and not say anything I’m not supposed to feel anything, I’m not supposed to care!”

At the end of their conversation, Sumit is also seen as angry and shouting in the house. Jenny asks him to also stand care about her but Sumit explains his feelings for her were never brought up or denied.

In the confessional, Sumit said: “The situation is getting worse and worse. My mother just disowned me. So, right now, I need Jenny’s support.

“I need to know that she gonna be there for me because I just sacrificed my family for the woman I love and she’s screaming at me. That is not acceptable.”

Fans rush to defend Sumit after his row with Jenny

During the plight between the two, fans of the show gave their opinions online. This time, viewers sided with Sumit, even though he was criticized in the past for not admitting his feelings to his parents.

Many were not happy seeing Jenny’s sudden rant after he “sacrificed his whole family for her”. However, other viewers understood Jenny’s position.

A fan commented: “She needs to stop screaming at him like that and bucking at him like a damn hyena. They need to support each other right now.”

A second one penned: “She didn’t even give him a chance to explain before she just blew up on an assumption that he’d chose his parents over her.”

Another viewer added: “I get both sides. But his family is relentlessly mean to her… so I’m more on her side at this point. She’s always been in the drama and he’s handling it for one day.”

Not the best ‘Happily Ever After’ start

The beginning of the Sumit and Jenny’s newlywed experience was not as they expected. Showcasing their happy relationship on social media, the stars are now facing more trouble as they realize the disapproval and disappointment from his parents. It comes after his mother said they disowned him after marrying Jenny against their wishes.

Ever since Sumit announced his new love interest was also 30 years older than him, Sahna and Anil didn’t like the idea of his son dating an “old” woman. Nonetheless, the two remained together and proved to his parents their love was genuine despite the age gap.

Once Covid-19 hit, Jenny was stuck in India. She used her time in the country to learn more about Sumit and his family. After he had finalized his divorce with his former partner, and a relationship between Jenny and his parents seemed to have gone better, the two secretly tied the knot.

On their comeback on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple broke the news to their family over their vows. This created drama and tension in the family.

