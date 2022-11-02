









Tania Maduro is now living in Aruba after cutting ties with Syngin on 90 Day Fiance. Now starring on the show’s Single Life spin-off, many are wondering what her ethnic roots as she continues to travel all the time.

After her split from Syngin Colchester, Tania has revealed she is considering dating women. The star is known to embrace change, and often travels the globe, such as when she studied herbalism at a retreat in Costa Rica.

So, where is Tania from and what is her ethnicity? Her parental roots go back to Venezuela in South America, but she has moved away from her home country and now lives in Aruba, having moved there for a fresh start.

90 Day Fiance star Tania’s ethnicity

Tania is of mixed South American ethnicity and was born to parents from Venezuela. Originally from Groton, Connecticut, she revealed in a 2019 episode of 90 Day Fiance that she “self-identifies as Latino.”

Her ex-husband Syngin is of European descent, with a South African nationality. Screenrant reports that he has a bit of English-Irish ancestry, is fluent in Afrikaans, and has worked in mining for seven years back in South Africa.

Tania said on Instagram that she done her first sweat lodge in August with her mom, who often done them when living in Venezuela. Her mother has once appeared on an episode of Pillow Talk alongside her!

Tania currently lives in Aruba

Tania now lives in Aruba, where she moved after her split from Syngin. She wanted to spend some time there to “clear her mind and heal” and even met an Aruban bartender, Joel, whom she was interested in.

Previously, Syngin had moved to Connecticut from South Africa to marry her. The two met when Tania was vacationing in South Africa and Syngin was her bartender, before the former couple later got married and ended up slitting.

Tania recently said she loves meeting people organically and that she found someone “really cute” in Aruba. She then spoke to Daphne, who was raised in Holland and is half Aruban and half Cape Verdean, but realised she’s engaged.

Inside her travel-filled Instagram

Tania has been on the go ever since she moved out at 19 to get her Bachelor of Science degree in event management from Johnson & Wales University. The 90 Day Fiance star also worked as a dealer in a casino.

Now, she runs her own travel brand Life With Tania and identifies as a nomad who gets around in a van. She recently shared a video offering travel opportunities, which can involve meditating in Thailand or partying in Aruba.

Tania went scuba diving with Joel Dirks for a date in Aruba and in another post dating back to June, she partied it up in Block Island. Fans have noticed she is “always out of the country” alongside her job as a waitress.

