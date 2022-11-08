









90 Day Fiance fans have been rooting for Tiffany and Dan ever since she first sat down on a date with him. After the TLC show was filmed, she shared a smiling pic with him – leaving viewers hopeful of a potential romance.

Tiffany has appeared on spin-off show 90 Day: The Single Life after her split from Ronald. Since then, she has tried to find new love, including trying to rekindle an old flame with Fabian, and now going on a date with Dan.

She has been inundated with comments from Instagram followers after sharing the post on November 7. Over 10,000 fans have liked the photo in just 24 hours, with many branding Dan a “keeper” following their date.

Tiffany Franco shares Instagram post

Tiffany posted a picture of both her and Dan smiling to Instagram. She thanked fans for continuing to follow her on 90 Day: The Single Life, and asked them to tune into the upcoming episode on November 7.

A follower commented: “He is FINEEEEEEEEEEE, you really said upgrade huh mamas. Yes queeeeen.” Tiffany appeared to agree, responding to the fan with: “Hhahaah live for this comment😍👏👏👏.”

Dan also uploaded a picture of himself from the date on 90 Day Fiance to his Instagram. Tiffany commented with some flirty emojis and wrote: “👀👀👀👀❤️❤️❤️.” He didn’t reply to the comment, but liked it!

Daniel MacFarland Jr, who often uses pick-up lines like, “If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would pick you,” is a stand-up comedian. He can be followed on Instagram at @dmacsauce, where he has at least 750 followers.

He spends most of his days performing at open mic nights in the eastern shore of USA, such as at Roadie Joes. During an event, Dan spoke of his cancelled plans to go to China and teach when covid started, as per Big Timing Comedy.

Dan is quite the adventurer, having climbed the Appalachian Trail for two months in 2021. He began his journey – which extends almost 2,200 miles (3,540 km) on July 7 that year and completed the journey on September 12.

90 Day Fiance fans call Dan a ‘keeper’

When Tiffany went on a date with Dan, fans instantly wanted them to get together officially. Viewers labelled him everything from “polite” to “a keeper,” and Tiffany herself seemed impressed with him.

One viewer wrote: “I like Dan, I hope Tiffany continues to see him #90DayFiance #90DayTheSingleLife.”

Another fan said: “Tiffany can’t go back to her husband!! Glad she had fun on her date with Dan!”

“He’s a keeper. You guys look so cute together. I’ll be watching,” penned one of Tiffany’s IG followers.

