









90 Day Fiance saw Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed erupt in a heated argument during the show’s Tell All. Since then, she has reportedly filed for divorce and started a new business.

Court records obtained by ET Online show Yve filed for divorce on September 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the week following the announcement, Mohamed has stayed off social media while Yve has promoted her new biz.

So, what is Yve’s new business and what happened before the divorce filing? Reality Titbit has all the details.

Yve filed for divorce from Mohamed

The couple tied the knot in January but split in August. Yve filed for divorce from Mohamed on September 22, 2022 after Mohamed admitted he had been texting other women. After allowing Yve to see his phone, which included flirty text exchanges, he said he wanted to make the situation “right” by telling the other unidentified women he could not talk to them any more.

Mohamed said: “I texted these women and told them, ‘I am a married man, please stop texting me.'” He added:

I know I did wrong. I told the same story to my wife and promised her that will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that.

A police report obtained by ET states Yve was charged with assault and battery against a household member. However, Yve’s reps have called all allegations “false” and accused Mohamed of making them up.

Reality Titbit has contacted both Yve and Mohamed for comment.

View Instagram Post

Yve promotes new clothing business

Since Yve filed for divorce, Mohamed has remained off social media. The last update from Mohamed showed him chilling out at the Egyptian Pyramids, while Yve has been promoting her new clothing business.

The 90 Day Fiance star has teased a collection with the words ‘squad vibes’ and ‘authentic’ and said the products would be “coming soon” to a website she’s setting up.

The business comes alongside her job as a doctor of oriental medicine and licensed massage therapist. She has more than 20 years of healthcare experience. Yve started out as a massage therapist in the 1990s and has been working in the sector ever since.

View Instagram Post

GET TO KNOW: Meet the 90 Day Fiance Single Life season 3 cast from Caesar to Tiffany

Yve and Mohamed’s relationship timeline

Yve and Mohammed met after he slid into her instagram DMs. Intrigued by his “shredded six pack,” the 49-year-old acupuncturist couldn’t resist having the 26-year-old Egyptian man in her life.

After they entered a relationship, however, they had their fair share of disagreements. Mohamed, who is Muslim, said he wasn’t ok with “Yve’s beliefs” and also said on 90 Day Fiance he didn’t like her friends.

He moved to the US to be with Yve, who lives with her son, before they tied the knot in January. Eight months later, the couple are in the middle of a divorce.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK