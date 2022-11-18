90 Days' Angela and Mike are 'queen and king' of love by proving haters wrong











90 Day Fiancé‘s Angela and Mike have proved themselves to be the ‘queen and king’ of love by proving haters wrong in a recent TikTok video.

Angela and Mike’s tumultuous relationship has provided a lot of entertainment for audiences. The married couple is now featuring in 90 Day’s spin-off series Happily Ever After, in the seventh season.

The couple had a major fight in a recent episode and some haters have even donned them as one of the most disliked cast members of the franchise. However, the couple is ready to prove the trolls wrong…

Images from 90 Day Fiancé | YouTube

Angela and Mike are ‘queen and king’ of love by proving haters wrong

Amid the arguments, the couple finally reconciled on the November 13 episode, and it appears Angela and Mike are still together. Angela shared a string of romantic videos of the pair via Instagram and TikTok in November 2022.

Angela has shared a clip of them sitting on the bed lip-syncing to a song together as they cuddled up next to each other. She captioned the video posted on November 14: “I am his queen, he is my king.”

This seemingly confirms the couple is going strong as they prove their haters wrong.

90 Days’ Angela and Mike hit a rough patch

Angela and Michael first met on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 2 in 2018. The pair connected via social media and after getting to know each other over the phone Angela flew out to Nigeria. The duo instantly connected and got married in January 2020, which was broadcast to fans later that year.

However, their relationship appeared to be on the rocks as in the Sunday, October 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Angela walked away from Michael after just one night of being happily married.

In the argument, Angela feels betrayed by Mike so she asked him to delete his Instagram account. Michael later confessed to the cameras: I did tell Angela last night that I was gonna take down the Instagram to convince her to be sweet with me,”

He continued: “But I really don’t intend to take it down. Of course, I feel bad lying to her. But I did it because I thought if I could put her in a better mood, then, it will be better to talk to her about keeping my social media.”

Whilst Michael tries to reassure her that he doesn’t want to keep his account to flirt with other women. Angela accuses him of lying to her in order to fulfill his physical needs. He then proposes that they both take down their social media as a compromise. However, Angela refuses to do so stating that she didn’t betray him so she doesn’t need to delete her Instagram.

At one point Michael had deactivated his profile and Angela updated her account to make it into a joint page for them to share. They shared an Instagram account for three years, but split rumors began circulating when Michael reactivated and started using his separate account in January 2022.

Judging by their social media – the duo is as happy as ever!