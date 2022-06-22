











TLC viewers got to meet Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast during 90 Day Fiancé in 2017. Since the two gave their relationship a 90-day fast track in season 5, their lives have changed a lot. Andrei felt some friction with Elizabeth’s family in the beginning but over time they worked things out and still remain married.

In 2022, the TLC stars announced that their family is expanding, so let’s find out more about 90 Day Fiancé couple Elizabeth and Andrei. Where are they now and what is job?

90 Day Fiancé’s Andrei and Elizabeth

Twenty-seven-year-old Elizabeth and 31-year-old Andrei first met in Ireland. Elizabeth hailed from Tampa, Florida and was visiting Dublin while Andrei was working there as a bouncer.

Andrei moved from Chisinau, Moldova to work in Ireland.

The couple made their reality TV debut in 2017 on 90 Day Fiancé and decided to get married within 90 days.

Initially, Elizabeth’s family had concerns over the speed at which Andrei and her relationship was going. Andrei and Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie, even got into a physical fight during the series. However, it appears that things are OK between Andrei and his in-laws nowadays.

90 Day Fiancé: What is Andrei’s job?

During 90 Day Fiancé, Andrei and Elizabeth explained that Andrei was a stay-at-home dad for some time while she went out to work.

As per In Touch Weekly, Andrei got his real estate license in 2020. Despite Elizabeth’s father having a real estate firm, Andrei initially chose not to work in the family business.

In 2021, the report adds that Andrei worked for Smart Realty of Channelside, LLC, which operates as Keller Williams Realty Tampa Central.

However, Andrei now works full-time for Chuck, Elizabeth’s dad. CheatSheet reported in 2022 that he now holds a position within the Potthast family business.

Andrei and Elizabeth welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eleanor, in 2019 and they announced their expecting a son in 2022.

The TLC star was always optimistic

When Andrei met Elizabeth’s dad and brother for the first time, her father had a few questions regarding how he planned on providing for her and what he was planning on doing for work.

During 90 Day Fiancé, Chuck asked Andrei how he planned on supporting Elizabeth.

Andrei said that first he was going to set up where they were going to be, and then he’d become a truck driver.

The family talked about how it was illegal to work in the US until he gets a green card.

But Andrei seemed unphased saying that they only needed to pay rent and eat, adding: “I’m pretty sure it’s going to be alright.”

Andrei has 344K followers on Instagram @andrei19861 and Elizabeth has 806K @elizabethpotthast.

