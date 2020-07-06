Angela Deem has had a tough journey on 90 Day Fiancé. First, her relationship with Michael was on the line after visa complications, then her mother passed away. Now, Angela is facing her toughest battle yet: one with her health.

90 Day Fiancé fans were more than ready to follow Angela and Michael’s Happily Ever After journey, when the fifth season kicked off on Sunday, June 14th. But in four episodes which have aired since then, Angela’s life has been far from a fairytale.

We first learnt of Angela’s health complications in episode 2 (Sunday, June 21st). A visit to the gynaecologist in Georgia to speak about fertility ended up with a cancer scare.

In the episodes since, viewers have followed as Angela goes through one of her toughest journeys to date. But what has Angela Deem said about her cancer scare?

Angela Deem on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

Angela, 54, has wanted to have another child with new husband Michael, 31. She was excited after seemingly getting her period for the first time in two years, but her doctor told her it might not be a positive sign. Postmenopausal bleeding could also be linked to endometrial cancer and so they decided to run a biopsy.

In episode 2, Angela said:

[My doctor] is worried about the bleeding I’m doing and the lining of my uterus. So she wants me to do an endometrial biopsy. It’s to make sure you don’t have [any] cancer cells and stuff.

Angela’s cancer biopsy explained

In episode 4 (Sunday, July 5th), Angela visits her OB-GYN, Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, for a biopsy. This is to check whether she could have cancer, fibroids or tumours of any kind.

As Angela lies down ready to undergo the biopsy, Dr. Pettigrew tells her that she’s “gonna feel some pressure” and instructs her to let out a cough after she counts to three.

Angela coughs while Dr. Pettigrew attempts to check her cervix, but this immediately is brought to a halt as Angela screams in agony. She says in intense pain: “Hell no I’m not okay… God, get it out. That’s it, that’s enough.” Dr. Pettigrew has to sedate Angela with nitrous oxide to get through the procedure.

90 Day Fiancé fans pray for Angela Deem

As of yet, there has been no confirmation of Angela’s biopsy results. This is likely to be explored in the coming episodes. Angela has neither made a statement on her health on social media. As 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After started filming in early 2020, it is likely that Angela underwent the biopsy in spring. All of Angela’s posts throughout March and April show her happy and healthy.

But until we know for sure about Angela’s health, 90 Day Fiancé fans are sending her all the well-wishes in the world.

One fan commented during the fourth episode, “These biopsies are no joke. People will say Angela is being dramatic but that procedure hurts, badly. Be kind to her tonight.”

Another added: “Lord, please let Angela be Cancer-free!”

We’re all crossing our fingers for you Angela!

