











Angela Deem once celebrated her dream wedding, and almost hired events planner Doug Wooten. Years after the 90 Day Fiance ceremony, he has been sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to murder.

Known as “DJ Doug” or “Dougie Doug”, TLC viewers will remember him from his involvement in Angela’s ceremony. His scenes on the dating show, which follows couples living across the border from each other, have now been scrapped, as per Hollywood Reporter.

Years on since he appeared on 90 Day Fiance, Doug Wooten pleaded guilty to felony murder and was recently sentenced to life in prison. We have the latest details on his TV debut and what happened to him.

Who is Doug Wooten?

Doug is a wedding and events planner who was almost hired for Angela Deem‘s ceremony. He appeared on an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, when Angela had him show her around the venue she was considering.

During season 2, he gave her a tour of Cotton Patch wedding venue in Hazlehurst, Georgia. The ceremony, which Angela wanted to include a reception with traditional African food and decor, would cost between $6,000 and $8,000.

That was according to Doug, who told TLC cameras: “She wants caviar and champagne on a malt liquor budget.” Angela thought the cost of the ceremony was too high for her budget.

Doug sentenced to life imprisonment

Doug and three other people participated in the invasion of a house owned by a woman named Brittany Martinez on January 4, 2021. Marcos Ramirez was shot and killed during the home invasion.

At the time, Doug had a 9mm pistol, as reported by Starcasm. He was charged with three counts of felony murder, armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He pleaded guilty to felony murder on May 2, and received a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole. The former TLC star was credited with time served beginning on January 7 2021, making him eligible for parole in 2051.

Angela’s 90 Day Fiance wedding

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesamni tied the knot in Lagos, Nigeria, on January 27 2020. Since they said their vows, the couple have been apart while waiting for the US government to approve Michael’s visa.

During their wedding, Angela wore a long white gown complete with a veil, which Michael removed from her face before putting a ring on her finger, while he got suited and booted in a purple suit.

After Michael’s K-1 visa was denied, she flew to his native country to visit him and the embassy to find out why it wasn’t approved. After that, Michael’s family asked Angela whether she was open to having the ceremony there.

They wanted the couple to be able to move forward with the other visa option, a spousal visa, which allows the spouse of an American citizen to enter the US legally.

