90 Day Fiancé fans were left reeling after the midseason preview for The Other Way season 2.

The sophomore season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way came to a halt after Monday, August 31st’s episode and will return to TLC later in October. Until then, fans of the hit reality show have many questions about what’s in store for the couples.

The midseason trailer showed that there’s a bumpy road ahead, even for some of the most secure couples like Armando and Kenny. For starters, cheating allegations were brought to Jihoon by Deavan Clegg, who is now questioning her move to South Korea. Kenny and Armando’s marriage certificate was denied in Mexico. But most shockingly, Yazan faces a harsh backlash over Brittany Banks; Yazan’s father threatened him with death over his relationship.

So, have Brittany and Yazan still together despite the rising tensions? Find out if the couple stayed together here.

Brittany and Yazan on 90 Day Fiancé

Brittany Banks, 26, is originally from Palm Beach, Florida. She was dating 24-year-old Yazan from Jordan for five months before appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2. As Brittany is technically still married to her ex, she has not been able to wed Yazan.

The couple claimed to be totally loved up, however things took a serious downturn as soon as Brittany arrived in Jordan. Brittany had to move to Jordan if she wanted to be with Yazan as, for undisclosed reasons, Yazan could not travel to the States.

Brittany’s time in Jordan has been far from the romantic trip she envisaged. In fact, it has comprised of tears, fights and some nasty words thrown at one another. Yazan’s family have been outraged by the image Brittany presents on social media, calling her a “prostitute” in one interaction. Yazan comes from a strict Muslim family, and Brittany would need to convert to Islam if they were to wed.

90 DAY NEWS : What does Eric Nichols do for a living?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 preview

In the preview for the second half of season 2, things have taken a dramatic turn for Yazan. In the preview, Yazan said: “I must be careful. It’s dangerous.”

We then get to see Yazan’s father saying:

I swear, tell Yazan I will be his murderer.

Brittany then breaks down when she hears that genuine death threats are being angled towards Yazan as a result of their relationship.

Are Yazan and Brittany still together?

Unconfirmed, but unlikely.

Due to contractual obligations, stars of 90 Day Fiancé can’t discuss their relationship while a series is airing, and so there’s little information Yazan or Brittany have put out about their romance.

However, we did find that Yazan is no longer following Brittany. Brittany still follows her ex-beau, however she has not posted any photos with him in a long while. Yazan has not posted images of the couple either.

Given the tensions between Brittany, Yazan and his family, coupled with the fact Brittany was still married to her ex and pretty much unwilling to change her ways, we’d guess it’s unlikely they stayed together. We’ll definitely be tuning in this October to see how the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé season pans out!

90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY RETURNS TO TLC THIS OCTOBER 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK