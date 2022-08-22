











Yve and Mohamed’s relationship exploded on the 90 Day Fiance: Tell All, when it was revealed that he had cheated on his wife. Now, fans are rushing to support Yve and wonder if she forgave him for what happened.

She has since taken to Instagram to hashtag “#truth #alwaysprevails” after the shock reveal. He admitted he had been unfaithful following leaked texts between Mohamed and another woman on the TLC show’s Tell All Part 2 finale.

“I met a girl online,” he recalled in a confessional. “She was very nice, I thought we [were] friends… And then, things started to get bigger. Yve saw my phone. She saw the text messages, and that’s how Yve knew.”

Mohamed reveals he cheated on Yve

Mohamed admitted he had been texting another woman while in relationship with Yve. Texts leaked between him and someone else saw him claim he would meet an attorney after getting his green card.

After allowing Yve to see his phone, which included flirty text exchanges, he said he “wanted to make [the situation] right” by telling the other unidentified women he could not talk to them anymore.

“I texted these women and told them, ‘I am a married man. Please stop texting me,” said Mohamed. He added:

I know I did wrong. I told the same story to my wife and promised her that will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that.

Messages from Mohamed saw him say, “I would love to go with you anywhere” and “how about a kiss?”. There was also a message from him that read, “I would just keep you in bed for days.” But a second text read, “Just kidding lol.”

Are Yve and Mohamed still together?

Neither Yve nor Mohamed have confirmed they are over, but Yve has agreed with fans that he “f–ked up big time” while they have both unfollowed each other on Instagram. She has also been doing cleansing ceremonies.

Telling a fan that Mohamed “didn’t know who he stepped to”, she shared a picture with the quote: “You’ve got a new story to write. And it looks nothing like your past.” She also told a viewer who said sorry that she got married:

It was a very short & stressful time to be entirely objective. An exhausted pandemic healthcare provider on top of a crazy timeframe & situation didn’t help. This comment may help people understand why & where I was in my mind.

“Let me be clear. Of course I blame him as well,” Yve wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday August 21st, after the episode aired that day. “First time I get to say anything though.

“Everyone was demanding I say something [and] finally get to, so just take it as facts … [and] one of these women was still married as well.” She also shared stories such as: “Queens don’t compete with h-es.”

A fan told her: “You are AMAZING. He lost out. I can’t wait to see you find someone who matches your fire energy 🔥.” Yve agreed, responding to them with: “TY, yes he F-ed up big time👋🏽.”

Yve and Mohamed have been contacted by Reality Titbit for comment.

View Instagram Post

MADE IN CHELSEA CROATIA: Remember when Sam CHEATED on Habbs – guess who broke the news!

90 Day Fiance fans support Yve

Viewers have been sending Yve well wishes of support ever since she found out about Mohamed’s infidelity. Many are hoping she doesn’t take him back after the text messages exchange, but others saw it coming all along.

“I did not see that coming with Mohamed and Yve… #90DayFiance#90DayFianceTellAll,” wrote a shocked fan.

Another said: “WoW! Ok. Mohamed has found a new ‘sponsor’ Sorry Yve but all the signs were there. You chose to ignore them. Now whatcha gonna do? #90DayFiance.”

However, there are a few who hope that Yve will forgive Mohamed. One fan wrote: “I don’t know, I kinda like Mohamed and Yve together, I hope she can forgive and give him another chance.”

