











90 Day Fiancé fans have been enoying the season 9 Tell-All after the 2022 series wrapped up. This year’s show has seen couples attempt their relationships in real life for 90 days in the USA after meeting abroad or online. The cast, including Guillermo, Kara, Emily, Kobe, Miona and Jibri, ended the 90-day period by tying the knot.

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween were one of the season 9 couples to get married. She hails from Trinidad & Tobago and now lives in Missouri with Bilal. Shaeeda is 37 years old, while her husband is 42. So, let’s find out more about Bilal from 90 Day Fiancé‘s birthday.

Bilal from 90 Day Fiancé’s birthday

Per an Instagram post of Bilal’s from 2019, he celebrates his birthday on December 11th.

He captioned the photo of himself that he was feeling “blessed for another year of life” and added: “…On my birthday just wanted to send a reminder that none of us get it right all the time, we fail, we make bad choices and silly mistakes and none of us are perfect but regardless of all that, you still have to be thankful and feel blessed for all you have achieved and experienced in your life so far!”.

The 90 Day Fiancé star also took to IG the following year for his birthday and wrote about feeling grateful again in 2020.

Bilal is 42 and Shaeeda is 37, so the two have a five-year age gap.

What is Bilal’s zodiac sign?

Given that Bilal was born on December 11th, per his IG post, he would be a Sagittarius when it comes to star signs.

Sagittarius is the ninth sign of the zodiac and covers the period from around November 22nd to about December 21st.

Cosmopolitan writes that Sagittarius signs are known to be: “…lively, passionate, smart and more philosophical than their clown-y energy may hint at”. Cosmo adds of Sagittarius’: “They have zero filters, which makes them spontaneous, rude, honest, hilarious and challenging”.

Bilal proposed to Shaeeda after a week

After meeting online, Bilal and Shaeeda only spent seven days together in Trinidad before Bilal proposed to Shaeeda.

The two were apart for two years due to COVID before she landed in the USA and they decided to embark on their 90 Day journey.

They got married on December 18th, 2021 in Lees Summit, Missouri.

Bilal said there could be “future kids” for the duo speaking to ET in 2022.

