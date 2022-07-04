











Bilal Hazziez asked his partner Shaeeda for a prenup, leaving 90 Day Fiance viewers curious about his net worth. As it turns out, he runs his own real estate business which has successfully made him a millionaire.

Shaeeda and Bilal’s marriage has been airing on the TLC reality show for a while. They already live together, which has caused some concerns such as Shaeeda leaving her hair grips on the sofa, and often go out travelling hand-in-hand.

More recently, Bilal has revealed he wants a prenuptial agreement in place before tying the knot with Shaeeda. She isn’t as in favour of the idea, but his wishes have left those watching interested in how much money he earns.

Bilal Hazziez’ net worth

Bilal’s fortune is estimated at more than $10 million due to his successful real estate business, as per The Ancestory. From Kansas City, Missouri, Bilal described himself as “hood boujee,” which he defined as “high maintenance”.

He also said that his lifestyle is “going just a little bit beyond the norm.” Bilal confessed to cameras:

I do appreciate nice things — nice suits, love watches. However, at the end of the day, I didn’t grow up in the suburbs, I grew up in the hood. So that really makes me who I am.

The TLC star has revealed that he has “been able to achieve the American Dream” but told Shaeeda that he “purposely” doesn’t flaunt his money, material items or his wealth to to her.

Inside the 90 Day Fiance star’s job

Bilal works as a real estate agent and investor, which has enabled him to afford the finer things in life, such as his Mercedes. According to Indeed, the average salary for a real estate agent in Missouri is $103,971.

For a real estate investor, the average salary is $109,756 in Missouri, according to Zip Recruiter. As a result of his financial success, he has tried to figure out whether Shaeeda’s love for him is true and not based on money.

He updates followers on his real estate work, and has recently sold a luxurious custom-designed property to clients. Bilal usually makes videos while visiting properties for his career, and often does tours of homes worth at least $775K.

Shaeeda Sween’s career

Shaeeda has been working as a yoga instructor since 2017. She is incredibly passionate about the relaxing sport and often shares videos and snaps of her holding difficult poses in flexible positions.

The TLC star offers fans the chance to book her for a private or virtual yoga class. The successful teacher has made it to the RYT200 Top hijabi flexibility instructors worldwide, making her a popular booking for her followers.

When Bilal picked Shaeeda up and took her to his childhood home – in poor condition – to see how she would react, she told him that “a lot of things need to be fixed”. He responded by saying she needs to “fix her attitude”.

