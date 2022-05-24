Colt Johnson's net worth makes him one of the richest 90 Day Fiancé stars













Long-time 90 Day Fiancé cast member Colt Johnson is officially a TV personality with his large social media following, so what might his net worth be now?

Colt Johnson appeared in 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Tell All to support his mother, Debbie, as they recounted her dating life.

It’s known their mother-son relationship has been a rollercoaster over the years, and last night’s episode saw the pair hash it out. The 36-year-old has appeared in various 90 Day spin-offs since he made his debut in season 6 with ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Four years later, Colt is now a reality star with 258k Instagram followers and is an ex-OnlyFans creator, so what is his net worth now?

NEW: 90 Day Fiancé’s Ximena Morales causes confusion after sharing pregnancy photos

Johnny vs. Amber | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 10125 Johnny vs. Amber | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wAIf0i4Hg-w/hqdefault.jpg 1016186 1016186 center 22403

What is Colt’s occupation?

Before Colt joined 90 Days, he worked as a software development engineer for DigiPen Research and Development and, during his time on the TLC show, he assumed the same role for Konami Gaming, a casino game company.

Unfortunately, fans witnessed his job-hunting stress on the show after he was laid off in April 2020 due to the pandemic. While he stayed at home, Debbie went out to work for a food delivery company.

In October, the TV star posted a photo of himself in front of his car and eagle-eyed fans noticed an Uber sticker on his window, hinting he was employed by the driving service.

Good news, the 36-year-old launched a business venture in 2021 – ColtDotWin. The company’s LinkedIn states it is an “entertainment media company focused on the design and development of a new method of blending entertainment with education”. The website, however, is still in progress.

90 Day Fiancé: Colt Johnson’s net worth explored

Colt’s messy love life with his previous partners has made him one of the most popular 90 Day stars, whether you love him or not. That’s why he earns an estimated $1,000 per show and $2,500 for tell-all episodes, as reported by Cheat Sheet.

It’s not surprising he’s among the richest 90 Day members with a net wroth of $600,000, as reported by Life & Style. Ex-wife Larissa has also managed to do well as a Cameo and OnlyFans creator.

They’re still miles away from 90 Day’s top earner, though. Screen Rant reports David Murphey has a net worth of $2.5 million thanks to his well-paid programming job for SR Systems Programmer, which reportedly pays $110,000 per year. Combine that with $15,000 per 90 Day season and the 61-year-old should be able to fulfil his dream of buying a $300,000 RV.