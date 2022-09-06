









Darcey Silva has delivered her seal of approval on a fellow 90 Day Fiance star’s new teeth. Angela Deem took to Instagram to share a video of her fresh gnashers following a visit to a dental surgery.

For weeks, fans have been asking Angela to “stop with the filters” on social media. Now, she has debuted a whole new set of teeth, as she continues to enhance her look. It comes after she underwent several procedures in 2020.

So, exactly how did Darcey react to her co-star’s transformation and what other surgeries has Angela had done? We can reveal her new teeth, as well as how viewers are reacting to her recent video post.

Angela debuts her new teeth

Angela flew to California to meet the best dentist for a teeth consultation in hopes to get her dream smile, one of her biggest insecurities, as seen on TLC’s 90 Day Diaries. Now, she’s finally got the surgery she’s always wanted.

The reality TV personality is no stranger to the doctor’s clinic, having had gastric sleeve surgery, a breast reduction, and liposuction, and also a surgical procedure to correct two hernias that she had.

She got the surgery done in July 2022, and recently reshared Dr Lawton Tang MD’s video of Angela’s joyful reaction when seeing her new teeth for the first time. After years of smoking, Angela’s gnashers now look totally different.

Darcey gives her seal of approval

Darcey shared her thoughts on her co-star’s new teeth by commenting with multiple love hearts. It comes as fans have been mistaking the Silva twin for Angela Deem, and vice versa, saying that the latter is “turning into her.”

Judging by the twins’ approval, she’s taking it as a compliment. When Angela first showed off her new look following more than a 106-lb weight loss, several fans thought that it was Darcey they were looking at.

A fan commented on Darcey’s reaction, writing: “Love you and Stacey… You are gorgeous and don’t need more surgeries! Your daughters are beautiful too!”

‘Is she the new Darcey?’

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning whether Angela is turning into ‘Darcey 2.0’. Underneath her recent post showing off her new gnashers, many of her followers have shared opinions on her resemblance to the Silva twin.

One fan, whose comment received over 50 likes, simply asked: “Are you turning into the new Darcy??.”

Another reacted to a different post with: “That’s the Darcy filter😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“Is that Angela or the Silva twins lol,” penned a follower who came across Angela’s post.

