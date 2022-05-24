











Big Ed’s 90 Day Fiance fame has helped him in the financial sector, which has led to him successfully creating Cameo videos to selling merchandise. Before his TLC appearance, the cast member had $63 in his bank account.

He got engaged to Liz after a brief break-up last year, but their on-off relationship has been stronger than ever in the last few months. With their secure romance keeping fans happy, many now wonder how his finances are doing.

Well, Ed’s TV appearance has earned him a queue of fans, meaning he has quickly gone from bankrupt to making some serious dollar. Reality Titbit took a sneak peek into his finances to uncover his net worth.

Big Ed’s net worth

Big Ed has a net worth of almost $1 million, at an estimated $800,000 according to Screenrant. However, he wasn’t always so financially secure before being paid between $1,000 and $1,500 for every 90 Day Fiancé episode.

Plus, Liz’s fiance gets more than those figures per reunion! So technically, the drama is making him money. Previously though, Ed went bankrupt in 2004 and again in 2017. Cheatsheet reports he was $185,704 in debt just five years ago.

In 2004, he owed $133,827.30 and said that he had $63 in his bank account and $20 “on his person.” At the time, the 90 Day star was receiving a $3,500 monthly salary but needed $3,608.00 for alimony, student loans and $1,000 in rent.

Luckily for Ed, his life has completely changed since he made his debut on season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which was in 2020. Now, he’s raking in multiple sources of income from TLC and other forms.

Why would Ed need a prenup anyway?? He’s not rich#90DayFiance — Erin Symons 🍀🇺🇦 (@cosmoksmom) May 24, 2022

What does Ed from 90 Day Fiance do?

Aside from being a reality TV star, Ed has two jobs. When he’s not doing photography, he is also a trained interior designer.” Besides camera work, Big Ed has worked on kitchen renovations at San Diego’s Studio Europa LEICHT.

He also makes money from making videos on Cameo and Memmo, where fans can pay to have personalised videos sent to them by Ed. The star also works in NFTs, and makes a salary from his TLC appearance.

Ed also charges a minimum of $5,000 for in-person appearances and $62 (£55) for a personal video. And not only that, but he has a merchandise line called BigED Wear, which offers bras, flip flops, socks, baseball hats, masks, and t-shirts.

His fortune allowed him to buy an engagement ring on Liz’s finger cost $13K. She didn’t expect Ed to pull out the diamond engagement ring in September 2021, but happily said yes when he got on one knee!

That tiny ring is the one Ed claims cost $13,000? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/BB3Gx2NEpM — AL (@MissSchliez) May 24, 2022

His career before TLC fame

Before his TLC debut, Ed worked as a fashion photographer and interior designer. Since joining the show, he has explained to TMZ that people are interested in hiring him and that he wants to create a home studio in his garage.

He also added that he expects to see an increase in business once Covid-19 is over. From family photos to modelling shots, the 90 Day Fiance cast member claimed that he has had an influx of requests for his photography work.

Ed specializes in wedding, fashion, studio, and advertising photography, a passion he got into after achieving a master’s degree from the New School of Architecture and Design. The career has enabled him to travel the globe!

