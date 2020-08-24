Brazilian born Larissa Dos Santos hasn’t had the easiest ride on 90 Day Fiancé.

Larissa was introduced to 90 Day fans in season 4 as the fiancée of American Colt Johnson. The couple married, however went through a very nasty, very public divorce which was finalised in January 2019. This followed frequent arguments on the show and three domestic abuse charges.

Since splitting with Colt, Larissa decided to reach out to ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols with the hopes of starting over. Larissa and Eric’s second chance at love has been the subject of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 5.

But throughout Eric’s time on the show, fans are still curious as to what he does for a living. Find out about what Eric Nichols does for his job here.

What does Eric Nichols do for a living?

Eric Nichols from 90 Day Fiancé reportedly works in sales. He has been working in this job for years.

Throughout his time on the TLC reality show, viewers have been alerted to the fact that Eric must be making a decent income. The fact that he has a 3-bedroom house in Las Vegas is the first sign, but Eric has also financed Larissa and her plastic surgeries.

In episode 5 of the new season (Sunday, July 12th), Larissa and Eric hashed out their problems over dinner and she convinced him to “let the money flow.”

Eric Nichols’ new job

Eric has branched out career-wise with a rather modern job prospect – he has just launched an OnlyFans account!

The subscription service has become popular over the years as a way for sex workers to make safe and easy cash, however has taken a turn with celebrities now signing up. Now, OnlyFans is gaining many famous faces who are signing up to earn some extra money by connecting with their fans. The latest recruits include Cardi B and actress Bella Thorne.

Eric charges $25 a month for his OnlyFans subscription. He also encourages his subscribers to tip him for a faster messaging response or requested content. Eric joins the ranks of other TLC stars who now have an OnlyFans such as Mckayla Adkins.

Does Eric from 90 Day Fiancé have Instagram?

Yes. Eric does have Instagram, however his account – which has 33,000 followers – is set to private.

In Eric Nichols’ Instagram bio it hints that he is big into his gambling. Hardly a surprise when Eric is living in Las Vegas! In Eric’s bio he describes himself as a “pool player,” with the words “poker” and “Las Vegas” also featured. It also says: “Making My Roundz Bigger.”

You can check out Eric Nichols on Instagram @ericjosephnichols.

