Fans beg Angela Deem to ditch the 'Barbie' filters and act her age













Angela Deem has been slammed for using a filter she called ‘Barbie face’, along with multiple other Instagram filters which enhance or change her appearance. 90 Day Fiance fans are now asking her to ‘act her age’.

She was praised for her weight loss by TLC fans after losing 109 pounds. To achieve her new body, Angela underwent gastric sleeve surgery and liposuction, before revealing her transformation at the Tell All.

However, her followers aren’t happy after discovering her usage of Instagram filters. Now 56 years old, she has been encouraged to ‘be more influential’ and to embrace her natural appearance instead.

BOTCHED ON TLC: Tara Jayne has customized her Barbie Doll look with more implants

Photo by Snorlax/MEGA/GC Images

Angela Deem uses Instagram filters

Angela has been using filters on Instagram, with the most recent being one she described as “Barbie face.” Other filters she has recently been playing with includes one that made it appear as though she is wearing make-up.

She has since received some fan backlash for using the edited filters, but has not responded to any fan comments. Many think that she has aspirations to look like Darcey and Stacey Silva, who previously appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

Most of her posts are filtered while some show off her face without make-up. So although she often uses filters provided by Instagram, Angela does take care to highlight her natural beauty on social media.

View Instagram Post

Fans ask Angela to ‘act her age’

When Angela posts filters, she often gets slammed for doing so. But when she shared the August 10th post and used the word “Barbie face” in the caption, several of her followers were not best pleased.

One fan sarcastically wrote: “It’s nice to see you posting a video for once with no filter.”

Another shared their thoughts and wrote: “Can you be a little more influential in your own age group, let’s see you be a mimi and spend precious time with them.”

“You need to start acting your damn age….at least show a little maturity!! Little kids do what you’re doing, grow up and find something to do with your life!,” reacted a follower.

However, some had Angela’s back, with one writing: “Angela, I’m happy for you! Filter Fun with Angie!” Another told the star that she is “looking good” in the comments of the Instagram post.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s weight loss

Angela revealed at the Tell All, which aired in August 2021, that she has lost 109 pounds so far. Looking at her Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance star appears to have maintained her weight loss transformation ever since.

In an interview with ET Online, Angela revealed she lost 100lbs after undergoing weight loss surgery. Even though Michael had his doubts about Angela’s weight loss, she admitted that it was the best decision she had ever made.

She said: “I’m just so glad that I did it because my health is so much better now. I feel like if I didn’t have the surgery that I was going to have a heart attack.” Angela also revealed that she got five surgeries done in one day.

Photo by Snorlax/MEGA/GC Images

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK