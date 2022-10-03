Fernanda has enjoyed more than 90 days of adventures with new man Noel











90 Day Fiancé‘s Fernanda Flores is on cloud nine with Noel Mikaelian. Following her divorce with Jonathan River, she’s now the ‘happiest’ with her new man.

Fernanda Flores gained recognition in 90 Day Fiancé over her relationship with Jonathan. Despite their cultural differences and occasional arguments, they were committed to staying with each other.

However, in the end, there ended up being too much trouble in paradise. The pair went their separate ways and found a connection with other people.

For more than a year, Fernanda has been in a relationship with an Armenian-German hunk, and she’s head over heels for him.

Fernanda’s journey began with Jonathan

Screenshot from 90 Day Fiancé’s YouTube Channel: Fernanda Needs Jon at Home | 90 Day Fiancé

Fernanda and Jonathan Rivera became one of the favorite duos of season six of 90 Day Fiancé. It was all down to her extrovert personality and belief in finding her forever partner. Jonathan was 13 years her senior.

The couple met in Mexico, and months later the then 19-year-old flew to North Carolina, and they got engaged. The couple married in 2018, with their wedding becoming the highlight of the season.

After the early days of the romance, eventually the couple began having a lot of disagreements and Flores would often be left home alone.

This led to the Mexican star breaking up with her husband, as she didn’t want to “sacrifice her youth” for Jonathan. Today, both stars have found love in new and different relationships.

Fernanda finding love with Noel after 90 Day Fiancé

View Instagram Post

Following her breakup with Jonathan, the reality star featured on the TLC spin-off series 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. Despite a few failed dates, the young star didn’t stay single for a long time.

In an interview with In Touch Weekly in March 2021, the star confessed to having been in a relationship for two months with a new man named Noel.

The pair’s “meet-cute” took place at 5th Street in Miami Beach. Since then, they’ve been inseparable. After exchanging “very strong looks, the rest was history”.

On September 21, Fernanda celebrated Noel’s birthday by attaching her “favorite pictures” of 2022. Gushing over their romance, 90 days with her Armenian hunk turned into a year.

Never losing hope of finding true love, the reality star is now living her best life with her new beau. Gaining a lot of popularity through 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the well-beloved star expressed their happiness for Fernanda.

A fan wrote: “Aweee. You two are such a cute power couple.”

“Love y’all together,’ a second follower commented.

A third one penned: “Omg, how beautiful!!! Love all of this!!! So happy for you both!!!”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK