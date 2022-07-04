90 Day Fiancé's Guillermo mourns loss of brother after leaving the DR













Airing every Sunday at 8/7c, 90 Day Fiancé is back in 2022 for its ninth season. After launching on TLC in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé has captured the attention of millions of viewers and many of the show’s cast members have become something of celebrities. From Usman Umar to Stephanie Matto and Big Ed, there have been many memorable characters to appear on the TLC show over the seasons and its spin-off shows.

90 Day Fiancé season 9 follows the 90-Day journeys of Ariela and Biniyam, Emily and Kobe, Mohamed and Yvette, Jibri and Miona, Guillermo and Kara and many more couples. Fans shared their support for 90-Days star Guillermo after he mourned the loss of his brother on the TLC show.

90 Day Fiancé’s Guillermo receives tragic news

After meeting in the Dominican Republic, Kara and Guillermo are making a go of their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé.

Kara hails from Charlottesville, Virginia and Guillermo is from Caracas, Venezuela, but later moved to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The two begin living in the US together. But during the show, Guillermo receives the news that his brother has passed away.

Guillermo moved to the DR to be with his brothers

When Guillermo first introduced himself on 90 Day Fiancé, he said that he moved from Venezuela to the Dominican Republic as his brothers were living there.

Guillermo is clearly close to his family as per his Instagram page. He tags his brothers Jose and Christoper in photos on social media.

As per The Cinemaholic, Guillermo’s brother was suffering from renal failure prior to his death and he passed away in June 2021.

Fans ‘heartbroken’ over Guillermo’s loss

90 Day Fiancé viewers were given a glimpse into the grief that Guillermo had to deal with when his brother passed.

As per The Cinemaholic, Guillermo wasn’t able to go back to attend his brother’s funeral. This is because “once a foreign partner enters the US on a K-1 visa, they either have to give it up or wait for a green card after marriage (which could take about a year) before travelling out.“

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to share their sorrow for Guillermo’s loss and situation. One person tweeted: “The pain Guillermo must have went through losing his brother“.

Another said: “I’m so sorry Guillermo lost his brother. I hope his family will find comfort in their memories of him.”

Watching Guillermo lose his brother and the deep pain is freaking heartbreaking… this 23 year old has had more to deal with than most young people his age…. #90dayfiance #loss #RIP pic.twitter.com/ZcLPNx9mMr — Diary Of An OTD Girl (@DiaryOtdGirl) June 27, 2022

