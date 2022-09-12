









Angela Deem is a well-known 90 Day Fiancé star. She and her partner Michael had many ups and downs on the TLC show and are long-standing cast members on the series in 2022. As they appear on the Happily Ever After? spin-off, many fans want to know more about them. So, how old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé?

As Happily Ever After? season 7 rolls on, Angela and Michael’s marriage is experiencing even more turbulence. The couple are attempting to make long-distance work but it appears to be proving difficult for them.

Angela joined 90 Day Fiancé in 2018

Throwing it back to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and Angela Deem was a newbie to the show along with Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela hails from Georgia in the USA and went to visit Michael, who she met online, in his home country of Nigeria.

Nowadays, Angela looks different from when she first appeared on the show. She’s had some surgery since 2018 including a gastric sleeve in August 2020, as well as liposuction and a breast reduction, per In Touch Weekly.

How old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé?

Angela is 56 years old and was born in Orlando, Florida in 1965 per Famous Birthdays.

She celebrates her birthday on December 9th which makes her a Sagittarius on the zodiac.

Prior to finding fame on the TLC show, Angela worked as a nursing assistant in a hospice. Distractify wrote in 2019 that Angela was the “breadwinner” in the relationship and that as well as working, she also helped care for her six grandchildren.

Angela and Michael’s age gap

When viewers were introduced to Angela she was 52 years old and Michael was 30.

This means that the pair has a 22-year age gap.

Per his Facebook page via Monsters and Critics, Michael celebrates his birthday on February 26th.

