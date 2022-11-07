Inside 90 Day Fiancé's Pat Mendes' incredible 70lb weight loss transformation











90 Day Fiancé star Pat Mendes has shared his incredible 70lb transformation as he opens up over weight loss and changes to his exercise regime.

The TLC alum took to Instagram to share his journey with fans and included a throwback photo from his High School years.

Patrick, who met his romantic partner Thais when he visited Brazil to spend time with extended family, first shot to fame via the show’s ninth season.

Their dating journey saw him reaching out to a Portuguese tutor, so he could talk with Thais due to their language constraints.

However, the reality star has seen more than his love life undergo a transformation.

90 Day Fiancé’s Pat Mendes and his weight loss transformation

In an update with his 75,000 Instagram followers, Pat opened up over his exercise and weight transformation.

He shared a photo from his high school years and explained how he weight 270lbs before he reached 299 during his weightlifting career.

After he decided to drop some pounds and change classes, he went down to 210lbs. Following his time as an athlete, Pat says he now stays within the 230-240lb mark.

Pat looks like he has transformed after his time on 90 Day Fiancé, with a recent photo showing him working out in the gym. It’s also a striking contrast to his days as a weightlifter in the series of snaps he shared with fans.

Patrick Mendes was a champion weightlifter who planned to compete in the Olympics

Screenshot from Thaís Presses Patrick About His Money | 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

The 31-year-old stems from an athletic background, as he has three impressive weightlifting championships under his belt. His journey in the sport started at the young age of nine years old.

He then proceeded to join the United States national weight lifting team and later competed at the Pan America Games World Championships during his run. The 90 Day star planned to attend the Olympics in 2012, but sadly couldn’t compete after testing positive for HGH (Human Growth Hormone).

He was removed from the team after he tested positive for dimethyl testosterone several years later, which is also banned, and left his athlete career behind.

Pat then moved down to Texas and focused on sales, selling home security and manages teams across the state with his brother.

