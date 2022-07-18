











Yve and Mohamed are facing some relationship struggles ahead of their wedding, with him stating he ‘isn’t okay with her beliefs’. From her ethnicity to Native American rituals, let’s look into the 90 Day Fiance star’s culture.

Dating across borders usually involves two people with different cultural backgrounds coming together to build a partnership. Yve and Mohamed fall within that, but he has admitted that he isn’t happy with what she believes.

Fans are now defending Yve, who often practises rituals as a Native American, after they came to the conclusion that Mohamed doesn’t seem interested in learning about her culture. So what exactly is Yve’s ethnicity?

Inside 90 Day star Yve’s ethnicity

Yve is an Apache Native American. As a result of her roots, she has revealed on 90 Day Fiance that she felt inclined to be a healer, which is why she works as a doctor in oriental medicine.

Her online work bio states that she has a “love for energy medicine and shamanic healing“, while the TLC star is of American nationality. Her partner Mohamed, however, is of Egyptian ethnicity.

She has previously worked as an aide at a physical therapist’s office within a local YMCA gym called San Francisco Sportscare. Now, Yve is a resident currently living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Mohamed plans to move.

Mohamed ‘isn’t okay with her beliefs’

Mohamed, who is a Muslim, revealed that he “isn’t okay with Yve’s beliefs”. He also said that he doesn’t like her friends, while the pair have often clashed over their different beliefs as she doesn’t follow Islam.

Yve got upset when he told her that she couldn’t be in the same room with another man alone due to his religious beliefs, while he didn’t like how he was expected to do things like cook breakfast for himself while she worked.

They also had a major argument because Mohamed wanted her to no longer wear bikinis, and would rather her wear a one-piece bathing suit. He has also said he will not marry Yve unless she dresses and acts conservatively.

Mohamed has also said he respected Yve and their cultural differences, but felt her friends didn’t do the same. The two clashed because Mohamed insisted that Yve previously said she would change herself for him but she denied it.

Yve often does Native American rituals

Yve is very in tune with her spirituality, which goes hand-in-hand with her job as a licensed massage therapist and doctor of oriental medicine. In her own time, she hangs out with fellow spiritual friends and practises yoga.

Traditionally, Apache religious ceremonies focused on curing, hunting and gathering rituals, puberty ceremonies, and obtaining personal power and protection. Yve has been seen having ceremonies which involve crystals on the show.

She has also practiced Native American ceremonies and often refers to her spiritual-alike friends as her “squad”. Although her beliefs are different to Mohamed’s, he has expressed that he wants a future child to be Muslim.

