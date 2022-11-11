









Nicole Nafziger announced she was splitting from Azan Tefou in July 2021. Their former love story was followed on 90 Day Fiance but since they called it quits on their marriage, fans have noticed she is “looking great.”

In more than a year since they broke up, Nicole has achieved a lot. She has grown her hair out, returned to Starbucks for work, and announced she is “creating a better life,” and it certainly hasn’t gone amiss by TLC viewers.

In 2018, Nicole embarked on a fitness journey and ended up losing 14lbs (6kg) of weight in just 18 days. Fans have since inundated her with compliments having realised that she has maintained her transformation ever since.

90 Day Fiance: Nicole’s weight loss

Nicole has noticably lost a significant amount of weight since she first embarked on a fitness journey in 2018. She still keeps it up today, and shared a picture of her pre-workout supplements on her Instagram in 2021.

Personal trainer Azan often spoke of Nicole’s weight on 90 Day Fiance and encouraged her to get fit. In November four years ago, a then-256lb Nicole did just that and ended up losing 14lbs within 18 days.

Since then, the TLC star has been posting natural selfies on social media, where she embraces her youthful looks. Fans often flood her with compliments, and have even asked her for advice on coffees that follow the keto diet.

Her recommendation, which was shared in April 2022, was: “Passion tea with light heavy cream and add sugar free vanilla.” Another fan noticed her transformation and told Nicole, “You are looking great! Keep it up 😍.”

Nicole and Azan Tefou now

Nicole and Azan are no longer together. The mom has removed all pictures with him from her Instagram, but he has not addressed the split online. It came a year after she revealed in October 2020 that she and Azan were still engaged.

After five years of dating, they split on good terms. Nicole told US Weekly in 2021:

Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways. We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately, we can no longer continue our journey together.

Azan appears to be focusing on his own fitness journey, and usually shares updates on his body transformation on his Instagram page. Nicole, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, now wishes him the best.

Where the 90 Day Fiance star is today

Nicole appears to be keeping up her fitness regime, having shared keto advice on social media earlier this year. She has also maintained the slimmer physique that she first debuted back in 2018.

She spends most of her days either working or looking after her daughter May. Just a few weeks ago, fans began commenting on her latest Facebook post with her child which was captioned: “Florida living.”

One fan wrote: “What a great picture!! Nicole you look amazing, your daughter is so beautiful, she looks grown up.”

Along with many who agree, another 90 Day Fiance viewer said: “You both look great!”

