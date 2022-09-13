Jeniffer and Jesse spark split rumours but 90 Day Fiancé fans aren't convinced











Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester from 90 Day Fiancé have sparked rumours that they’ve broken up in September 2022 via Instagram. As reported by Screen Rant, Jeniffer took to Instagram Stories to state that she and Jesse were no longer an item, but their joint IG page tells a different story.

Although they became a 90 Day Fiancé couple, Jeniffer and Jesse didn’t start out on the show with one another. Jesse first appeared on the TLC series with his ex, Darcy Silva, and Jeniffer was once with Tim Malcolm. The two stars seemingly found love with one another. However, their relationship may be on the rocks according to Jeniffer’s Instagram Story.

When did the TLC couple get together?

After a year of talking on the internet, Jesse and Jeniffer met in person in Colombia.

At the time, Jeniffer, who hails from Bucaramanga, Colombia, was 27 and Jesse, from Amsterdam, was 28.

The two have been very complimentary of one another throughout their relationship and often posted to their joint Instagram page (which they started in November 2021) captioning posts with words such as “#jandj different breed”.

Are Jeniffer and Jesse from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

According to Screen Rant, Jeniffer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 11th, to write that she and Jesse are no longer together. She wrote: “For those who been asking, @jessemeester and I are not together”.

However, she’s posted to her IG Story since, doing a Q&A with her followers, so if Jeniffer and Jesse have split, she doesn’t appear to be particularly upset by it.

The couple also recently posted on their joint IG page, @jenifferandjesse, sharing a photo of them together four days ago.

Fans aren’t sure about the split

Despite Jeniffer taking to Instagram to share her relationship news with followers, many fans are unsure whether she and Jesse have split.

Lots of 90 Day Fiancé fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the relationship.

One person tweeted: “Apparently Jesse and jennifer are up to their usual publicity stunts and are claiming to be separated but fans have been through this with them before. Anything to stay in the mix”.

Another said: “I hope Jesse and Jeniffer don’t give any love advice since they are broken up”.

However, Jesse has shared some posts to social media which could give hints of a break up.

On September 12th, he began an IG caption: “Choose places, partners and conversations wisely. The energy you let into your life will become you…”

And a week ago on TikTok he shared a video of himself holding flowers accompanied by sad music and the words: “You don’t know pain until you’re sad wondering why the person you loved the most would do you like that”. Jesse also captioned the post: “You feel me? #sad #feelings #emotional #relationships #relationshipgoals #advice #wisdom #growth #love #truth #lovers #growing”.

