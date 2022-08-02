











Jibri Bell is no stranger to getting tattoos, as the 90 Day Fiance star is totally covered in them. From two sleeves to a fully-inked chest, he shared the story behind each piece of artwork on his YouTube channel with Miona.

From matching ink with beau Miona, who he is still totally loved up with, to getting a buffalo tattooed on him after seeing the animal stare at him during a bootcamp aged 16, Jibri’s body is full of stories from a young age.

With their wedding day looming, Jibri and Miona have already shown that they believe in ‘forever’ together by getting the same tattoos to honor their love for each other. So what do the band player’s tattoos mean?

Jibri has tribute ink to great grandpa

Jibri revealed that the tattoo of the man on his chest is his great grandpa Jim, despite several guesses from fans who he has since corrected. He described him as his “hero” and “warrior” before adding that he is a real cowboy.

The 90 Day Fiance star said:

He’s a real cowboy. Nebraska, angus cattle, sales borrowing auctioneer. He’s that real man, do you know what I mean, he fended for my grandmother, for my aunties, for my mom, for everybody in my life.

Jibri added that Jim is a protector and provider and said: “Every time I get into a situation where I’m confused, I ask myself, ‘What would Jim do?’. So shout out to my grandpa, he’s with me every day.”

Miona and Jibri’s matching tattoos

After Miona’s initial tattoo that she got when she was 18, the next was when she met Jibri. The pair got matching pink flamingos, despite Jibri admitting he doesn’t usually get matching tattoos. He said that Miona is “my flamingo”.

He said the bottom of the flamingo “fell off” and therefore he plans to return to the tattoo parlour he visited to clear that up. Miona’s version is on her ankle, just like Jibri’s piece of ink. Jibri revealed:

Miona is super bright, she’s pink, she’s colourful like me. That’s her favorite animal, that’s the animal that represents her exotic treasure. That’s why I refer to myself as a flamingo.

Jibri had asked Miona what her favorite animal was, and said the matching ink was the first one that connected them. This is despite the couple seeing several animals in Africa but not having seen a flamingo yet.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s other tats

Miona also has a tattoo of a ‘J’ next to a star as a tribute to her partner. Jibri suggested that he may get a ‘M’ for her name, but hasn’t yet got the ink done. Miona also has a quote saying ‘NOTHING TO PROVE’ on the back of her neck.

Jibri has been getting inked since the age of 13. During a bootcamp three years after his first body artwork, he saw a buffalo looking at him while he was in a prison bus, which was tattooed on his arm.

He also has a white stallion, which represents “everything that he’s survived and been through”, including his trauma. The “special” ink is on his arm, on the other side of his sitting bull which pays homage to his South Dakota roots.

