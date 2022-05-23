











Patrick and Thais are one of the newest couples on 90 Day Fiancé, and got engaged after Patrick visited Brazil on a trip with the aim of reconnecting with his father, who lived out there.

He met Thais on a dating app, and as they began dating Patrick would fly back and forth to Brazil to see her. He eventually proposed, and said of his decision: “I realized feeling that love was just something I wanted my entire life. Eleven months after I met Thaís, I ended up proposing to her, and she said yes.”

However, while the attention should be on the couple, viewers can’t help but discuss John, Patrick’s brother whom he lives with. But who is John? Let’s take a look…

Who is John Mendes?

John Mendes is the brother of Patrick. The two live together, but why? After divorcing from his ex-wife, Patrick was left alone in a “big house” having to “start all over again.” This led to him asking his brother to move in with him, and they have been living together for the last three years.

The two brothers work together as Patrick sells home security alarms and manages sales teams throughout Texas. Meanwhile, John is the person who installs them.

John does not have a particularly large social media presence. His brother, Patrick, boasts 20.3 thousand followers on his Instagram account @buffmendes. The account follows a page called @johnny_from_90_day_fiance, which we can assume to be John’s social media page.

What has John said about Thais?

In one clip, John invites over his friends who are loud whilst Patrick in on a video call with Thais. Upset by all the yelling in the house, Thais can be seen asking Patrick why they had to live with John, to which he responds “he’s my brother.”

Thais brands John “annoying” and explains that they need their freedom as a couple. However, Patrick tells her: “My love, we’re going to try, ok?”

John also can be seen questioning how things will be when Thais moves in, and explains that he “cherishes” his brother and the relationship he has with him. He states that Thais moving in will be a “test,” as they all have big egos. He ends by questioning: “Blood’s thicker than water, right?”

“I think John is jealous of Thais”

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to discuss John’s behaviour on the show. Some viewers are definitely not on Team John, whilst others have argued that he is misunderstood. One person wrote:

“I think John is jealous of Thais, that she’s taking his brother away from him he’s just scared.”

Another said: “I’m sorry but John is being a d**k on purpose. He’s only adding fuel to Thais’s fire that he needs to go.”

While opinions have remained divided on who is in the right, one person decided that the entire situation was crazy, writing: “This John / Thais thing with Patrick in the middle is the literal definition of a s**t sandwich.”