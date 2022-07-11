90 Day Fiancé star Kara's finger tattoo causes a lot of fuss for fans













90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are newcomers to the TLC show in 2022. Twenty-nine-year-old Kara has many tattoos all over her body but fans want to know more about her finger tattoo. She explained the meaning of her finger ink to her ex-boyfriend on 90 Day Fiancé, so let’s find out more about what she said.

Kara and Guillermo met two years ago when Kara was working in the Dominican Republic. Guillermo had also moved there from Venezuela and now they’re making a go of their relationship in the USA. It certainly hasn’t been smooth sailing for the pair and Guillermo also received tragic news about his brother when he moved to the US.

Screenshot: Guillermo Wants to Buy a Computer | 90 Day Fiancé – YouTube

Kara has lots of tattoos

As 90 Day Fiancé viewers get to know Kara, they’re also observing more and more of her body ink during the show.

Kara has all kinds of tattoos all over her body and the ones we’ve noticed at Reality Titbit include the words “Top of the mountain” on her left arm above the inside of her elbow. Kara’s “Top of the mountain” tattoo is a tribute to her late father, she explained the tattoo in a 2019 Instagram post.

The TLC star also has a dancing elephant inked on her right thigh and a green tattoo on her right hip. On her right rib area, Kara also has the words “Kara de Leona”. Kara also has a small tattoo on her right wrist, more on the inside of her other fingers and an infinity symbol on her back.

View Instagram Post

Fans want to know more about Kara’s finger tattoo

When watching 90 Day Fiancé, many viewers had questions when it came to Kara’s tatts. Many people took to Twitter to ask what her ink said and if there was a meaning to it.

One person tweeted: “Does Kara’s finger tattoo say “Not Fussy?””.

Another asked: “Does Kara’s finger tattoo say HOT P***Y or have I had too much vodka?”.

More viewers tweeted: “Uh. What did her finger tattoo say????”.

90 Day Fiancé: Kara’s finger tattoo explained

On the side of her middle finger on her left hand, Kara has a tattoo almost the length of her finger.

The words inked along the inside of the 90 Day Fiancé finger read: “Not fussed”.

Explaining her tattoo choice to her ex-boyfriend on the show, Kara said: “It means like, ‘I don’t give a f***'”.

View Instagram Post

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK