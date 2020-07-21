90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is proving that things are far from perfect for our favourite couples.

This brand new season follows the 90 Day Fiancé couples on the next leg of their journey. One of the most talked about pairings of the show is Armando and Kenneth, who not only made history on the show, but looked like the perfect match. But things don’t always go smoothly on 90 Day Fiancé, and fans of the show were desperate to know what happened next for Armando and Kenneth.

So, we’ve done some digging and found the couple on Instagram to get to know them better! Find out more about where they are now.

Who are Armando and Kenneth?

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio made history on the show as the first-ever gay couple to feature. Kenneth, 57, is originally from St. Petersburg, Florida. Armando, 31, is from San Felipe, Mexico.

The couple met in an online group for gay dads. Kenneth has four children of his own and Armando has a 6-year-old daughter named Hannah.

While Kenneth, who is originally from Toledo in Ohio, has been out since he was a teenager, Armando has had a more complicated history. Armando knew he was gay from a young age, however struggled to tell his family. He ended up married to a woman for more than 8 years, with whom he had Hannah. Armando’s wife passed away in a car accident shortly after he came out to her.

Armando and Kenneth on 90 Day Fiancé

Throughout this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kenneth has been gearing up to leave Florida and journey to Mexico to be with “the love of [his] life.”

Although Kenneth has been prepared to do this the whole time, there are a couple of issues facing his departure. A major part is that Kenneth is afraid to leave his children behind, notably his 23-year-old daughter Madison and her 3-year-old son Cooper. Madison and Cooper lived with Kenneth in Florida and so leaving them behind would mean big changes for the Niedermeier family.

A second obstacle for the couple was Kenneth’s fears of encountering homophobia in Mexico. Armando had struggled to come out to his family; in fact, he shared with the 90 Day producers how they rejected his sexuality the first time he came out to them. But neither of these hurdles have stopped this couple’s love!

Follow Armando and Kenneth on Instagram

To keep up to date with Armando and Kenneth’s love story, be sure to follow them both on Instagram.

They post plenty of adorable couple pics of their life in Mexico, plus more updates on their children.

You can find Kenneth under the handle @k enneth_90day and Armando @a rmando_90day .

