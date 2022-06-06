90 Day Fiancé fans love Jamal on Pillow Talk alongside mum Kim













90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 saw rapper Usman Umar have a second shot at love in 2021. Hailing from San Diego, Kim Menzies formed an online relationship with Usman and flew to Africa to spend time with him in person. Kim was all for an engagement during her trip, but Usman was putting the breaks on during season 5.

Kimberly and Usman’s relationship was a source of entertainment for TLC viewers but things came to a sour end for the pair during the 90 Day Fiancé reunion show. The 50-year-old and her son, Jamal, appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé reunion show together and they’re also a duo on the show’s Pillow Talk spin-off show in 2022.

Kim and Usman on 90 Day Fiancé

After speaking online for a year, Kimberly Menzies and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar finally met in person in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Fifty-year-old Kim and 32-year-old Usman met on social media and Kim said they developed a “very close friendship“.

However, by the time the 90 Day Fiancé reunion show came around, Kim wasn’t singing Usman’s songs in the car anymore.

Kim got feelings for Usman, but after he revealed that he’d been speaking to a woman named Zara, things headed south. Usman said that Zara broke up with him and that he “truly loved” her.

90 Day Fiancé: Who is Jamal?

When TLC viewers got to meet Kim, she mentioned that she had a grown-up son named Jamal.

Jamal is Kim’s only child and she was with his father for many years, however, she said that she was cheated on during the relationship.

During 90 Day Fiancé, Kim said that her 25-year-old son named Jamal is “amazing” and her “biggest accomplishment“.

As per Jamal’s LinkedIn page, he works in Richmond, Virginia as an “Operations Manager at CVS Health”.

Fans are loving Jamal on Pillow Talk

Kim and Usman may have found fame on 90 Day Fiancé but it looks like Kim’s son, Jamal, is the real star of the show, judging by Twitter.

One viewer tweeted: “I love that Kim and Jamal are doing Pillow Talk tonight.“

Another came for Jamal’s outfit choice, writing: “Jamal’s lucky he’s handsome or we would come after him for the socks and sandals“.

