











90 Day Fiancé season 3 saw Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik take their relationship to the next level after meeting for the first time in Israel. After hitting it off while Loren was visiting the country, she and Alexei decided to make a go of things in the US and got married during the season.

Loren and Alexei first appeared on the TLC show in 2015 and now they’re about to make theirs a family of five. So, let’s find out more about the 90 Day Fiancè couple in 2022, including Loren’s latest Instagram post in regards to her third baby…

90 Day Fiancé: Loren and Alexei welcome their first baby

After getting married on 90 Day Fiancé, having ceremonies in both the US and Israel, Loren and Alexei welcomed their first child, son Shai, in 2020.

Shai was joined by little brother, Asher, in 2021 and Loren and Alexei’s journey into parenthood was documented on the TLC show, too.

In May 2022, the TLC stars announced they’re due to have their third baby later in the year.

90 Day Fiancé: Loren shares views with baby post

Following the news on June 24, 2022 that abortion rights in the US have been overturned, 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik took to Instagram to share her stance.

With baby Shai laying on her baby bump, Loren snapped a photo and uploaded it to the ‘gram with the caption: “My body, my choice”.

The phrase “My body, my choice” has been widely used since abortion rights and the Roe vs Wade case awaited an outcome in the US.

It’s difficult to know what Loren means by using this feminist phrase, which is seen by many as being pro-abortion.

Loren and Alexei’s third baby is due in 2022

Loren dubs herself a “cool mom” on Instagram and she’s about to become a mother for the third time.

The TLC couple’s third child is due to be born in 2022.

In an Instagram post on May 6, Loren announced her pregnancy and wrote: “Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”

