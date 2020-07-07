TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is currently on its second season with new episodes. This season features new couples as well as some of the originals from season one.

One of the original couples that are back for season two is Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee. Deavan is from the United States and Jihoon is from Seoul, South Korea.

The two met on a dating app which leads to marriage and having the relationship they have now. On April 11th, 2019 Deavan gave birth to their first baby boy and named him Taeyang Scuti Lee Clegg. Deavan had her first child, Drascilla Clegg, while in a relationship with a different person before Jihoon.

To find out more about Deavan, we’ve found her on Instagram.

Who is Deavan Clegg?

Deavan Clegg is from Salt Lake City, Utah. She is a model, YouTuber, and 90 Day Fiancé cast member. Before having Driscilla and then her second child, Taeyang, with her husband Jihoon, Deavan had a career in modeling.

Starting a family has caused her to put her career on hold until recently. She is now back in the modeling field and does photoshoots with various other models.

Deavan is also a YouTuber and has her own channel with Jihoon. The channel is called JunnyVanny. Their channel was created in 2019 as a way for fans to keep up with the couple’s lives outside of the 90 Day Fiancé television show.

Their channel includes videos of family trips, the couple participating in trends and challenges such as Jihoon’s mukbang with his mom, reaction videos, and live stream question and answer segments.

Deavan on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Deavan and Jihoon’s relationship appears to be unsteady at times on the TLC show because of Jihoon’s lack of being financially responsible. From being in debt to not making enough money from a job to support his family, Deavan has had to present Jihoon with ultimatums.

Deavan now uses her modeling as a way to help support her family.

Follow Deavan on Instagram

As for now, Deavan has 336,000 followers. A lot of her modeling is showcased on Instagram along with many adorable pictures of her children.

To stay up-to-date with Deavan and her life, be sure to follow her on Instagram. You can find Deavan under the handle @deavanclegg.

