









Fabian was seen meeting with Tiffany Franco on 90 Day: The Single Life. But he’s no stranger to the star, who appears to have called it quits with Ronald and has decided to rekindle her romance with a past fling.

The two went on a date seen on TLC, but neither are in a rush to get into a relationship any time soon. Fabian revealed that he had broken up with his previous partner because he didn’t want to settle down yet.

Tiffany made her reality TV debut in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 1, in which she married South African man Ronald Smith. After their marriage broke down, Tiffany decided to start dating again on The Single Life.

Meet Fabian on 90 Day: Single Life

Fabian is a 32-year-old hairdresser from the same town she grew up, in New Jersey. Four hours away from where she is now based, she laughed about how she didn’t want to do long distance, but he had hit up her DMs after her split.

Tiffany realised that Fabian, who owns a salon, had DMed her a few times, which made her want to see him again. She described them both as “passionate and spicy with strong Latino roots.”

Fabian, originally from Colombia, while Tiffany is Cuban and Colombian, she said they definitely have a “s*xual chemistry.” It comes as she tries to put herself back out in the dating world after her break-up from Ronald.

Tiffany Franco and Fabian

Tiffany is “trying to find her next husband” and revealed she had been talking to Fabian who she already knows in person. He is an old flame who she dated seven years ago, before she met Ronald.

They FaceTime all the time, with Fabian often calling Tiffany before work and telling her she is an “amazing” mom-of-two. Fabian and Tiffany had plans to meet up for a date, marking the first time they had met in years.

However, Tiffany and Franco’s potential rekindled fling didn’t go to plan. He announced he was going after their date, but said he wanted to see her again, before Tiffany decided to call it quits by sending him a break-up text.

90 Day fans discuss their ‘split’

Many viewers agreed with Tiffany’s son, who warned her that it wasn’t a good idea to reconnect with Fabian. There is a clear divide though over the decision for Fabian and Tiffany to attempt to reignite a past romance.

One fan wrote: “Tiffany should’ve listened to Daniel in the first place! It was a mistake for her to reconnect with Fabian!”

Another said on Twitter: “Tiffany must feel ashamed that Fabian has ghosted her!”

“Poor Fabian just wanted to rekindle things with Tiff,” penned a 90 Day Fiance viewer.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER SUNDAYS AT 8/7C AND THE SINGLE LIFE MONDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

