









Josh Weinstein introduced his ex-wife Candice Mishler and their son Jett to Natalie Mordovtseva on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. They are officially divorced after nine years of marriage, but who is Candice?

During a fishing trip on the TLC show, Candice and Natalie came face-to-face with each other, but the latter wasn’t up for the meeting. Josh shares Jett with Candice and also has a daughter named Kinsley, from a previous relationship.

He invited Natalie to his home base of Arizona, where he planned to introduce her to the closest people in his life. Let’s get to know Candice, from what she does for a living to her relationship history with Josh.

Meet Josh’s ex-wife Candice Mishler

Candice is a model and mom to son Jett. The 36-year-old has appeared in both print and digital photos, and often shares photos of her outdoor hobbies which include fishing and hunting.

She currently lives in the Peoria area of Arizona and works as pro staff for Run ‘n Arrow, a team of dedicated hunters that have an aim of sharing the great outdoors with the public. Candice also has her own boat.

“You are different from the girls that he dates,” Candice told the 90 Day Fiance star Natalie during a fishing trip in her hometown. “He usually dates girls younger, just a different look.” She also said:

I tell him about my day, I tell him, ‘I love you.’ People sometimes think that we’re together. It’s important for Josh and I to make sure I approve of who he’s dating, and I think that he will take what I have to say to heart.

Their nine-year marriage timeline

Candice and Josh got divorced in 2014 following a nine-year marriage together, In Touch reports via online records. They share one child together from their relationship, a 16-year-old son who they called Jett.

Although they ended their marriage several years ago, Josh and Candice remain best friends while co-parenting their son. They have known each other since their teenage years and have “a long past”, as revealed by Josh.

When it came to why they broke up, Candice admitted that she and Josh decided they would “be better as friends,” adding that she had someone she is currently seeing.

If Natalie ever wanted to take the next step in their relationship and meet Josh’s son — she’d have to meet his ex – as Josh and Candice have an “agreement” when it came to introducing their son to strangers. And so she did!

Natalie and Josh on 90 Day Fiance

Natalie and Josh have been intimate with each other, and now she has met his ex-wife and his son. However, she was worried, telling cameras: “I’m afraid if they don’t like me, it can be [a] breakup point for us.”

In a confessional, Natalie told viewers, “I feel like it’s time for me to tell Josh what I want. I want family and child, and I will be with a man who gives me that.” She added that she knows it is a “risk” to tell him.

Things previously came to a head after Natalie, 37, confronted Josh in Monday’s episode, telling him she was upset about him leaving for a work trip after they slept together. But Josh explained that he simply has other things to do.

During a romantic trip away in Los Angeles, Josh told Natalie he can’t be by her side every second of the day. Since then, things appear to be getting serious, despite fears he had walked out on their relationship beforehand.

