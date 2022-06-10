Meet the 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise season 2 couples













90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise is finally here. Based in the romantic setting of the Caribbean, two returning couples, and three new sets – including two couples and a trio – are joining the TLC show line-up.

Think Bachelor in Paradise, but instead of finding someone new to date, couples who have already established a romance are taking part. This year’s couples include LGBTQ+ duo Valentine & Carlos Jiménez.

Others getting ready to share their relationship on-screen are Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon Mcinnis, Amber Graney and Daniel Salazar, Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo, and Frankie, Abby and Gaby. Fancy getting to know them?

OMG: Who is still together from Married at First Sight? Including couples from series 1!

Valentine & Carlos Jiménez

Carlos, 28, from Columbia, revealed he hasn’t come out to his family while dating musician Valentine, 46. His favorite thing to do is head to the beach in his hometown, swim and get a good tan on, as well as exercise.

Having grown up in a small town surrounded by “a lot of conservative people”, Carlos had a lot of fears and insecurities as a child, but has now found his happiness in a man called Valentine.

Valentine is introduced at Mix IV Recording Studio, based in Los Angeles, California. While the recording artist currently lives in LA, he is originally from Brooklyn, New York.

Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon Mcinnis

Returning couple Aryanna and Sherlon have had their baby since season 1. Aryanna was getting ready to go back to Jamaica in the previous season, when she met Sherlon, who she hooked up with and got unexpectedly pregnant with.

Due to Covid-19, hotel worker Sherlon struggled to get a visa to the United States, but also revealed he wasn’t sure he wanted to leave the island. Aryanna jumped on a flight from Illinois to Jamaica in hopes of making her family work.

Sherlon has stated in his Instagram bio that he is a father to ‘King’ Odin, the couple’s son. Aryanna revealed previously that Odin had to spend 57 days in the NICU, and had to raise the baby on his own.

Amber Graney and Daniel Salazar

Amber, 30, and Daniel, 23, have officially put a ring on it, and are now a married couple. After first featuring on season 1 of the spin-off, Daniel’s visa has been approved following the romantic proposal in Costa Rica.

While Amber is from Florida, Daniel is originally from Venezuela but lived in Jaco, Costa Rica. When they met, Amber was traveling with a friend, when she hooked up with Daniel in a bar.

Amber and Daniel tied the knot on August 3rd 2021, after planning a wedding with a $1,000 budget. They were in a rush to get married with 90 Days, and although they didn’t get their dream ceremony, are now loving life together.

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo

Daniele Gates is attempting to obtain a K1 visa for her partner Yohan Geronimo to enter the United States. He currently lives in the Dominican Republic, where they met when she travelled to the country and attended a fitness class.

After falling in love, the couple quickly got engaged. Daniele met Yohan’s family, where she shares with them how she is attempting to arrange for her soon-to-be husband’s entry to the USA.

Yohan owns a butcher business in the Dominican Republic, where he was born, while Daniele is an entrepreneur who owns Yinsa, a fitness academy, as well as Yinsa Skincare, a line of skincare goods.

Frankie, Abby and Gaby

Making history as the show’s first polyamorous trio, Frankie, from Nashville, fell in love with a bisexual couple, Abby and Gaby. They had been together for over ten years before they met him, and all ended up sleeping together.

After spending five days together while Frankie was on vacation in Mexico, he had to return to Nashville. However, he continued the open relationship with Abby over video chat, and plans to head back to the country.

Frankie plans to propose to Abby and bring her to the United States on a K-1 visa. This leads to Gaby getting upset as she had no idea the entire ordeal was happening, and tells her girlfriend “they were two”.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE EVERY FRIDAY ON DISCOVERY PLUS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK