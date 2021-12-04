Who is Mia from 90 Day Fiancé and did she ‘ghost’ Ed?











TLC show 90 Day Fiancé has been such a hit with fans since it first launched in 2014 that it now has multiple spin-off shows including The Other Way and The Single Life. 90 Day star Ed Brown didn’t have the best of luck on the show initially as he starred in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 with his ex-girlfriend Rosmarie Vega.

Ed flew to the Phillippines to give his relationship with Rosmarie a go back in 2019, but the couple didn’t manage to make things work. Big Ed is a stand-out star on the show, recognised for driving around on his scooter with his dog, Teddy, in a backpack and covering his hair in mayonnaise… Ed’s 90 Day journey isn’t over yet as he appears in The Single Life in 2021.

90 Day Fiancé: Meet Big Ed

San Diego native Ed Brown was introduced to viewers as a photographer. He’d been married before but the marriage ended due to Ed’s infidelity. He came across as a hopeless romantic who met Rosmarie on an online dating site.

The 56-year-old didn’t settle into Filipino life particularly well and he and Rosemarie ended up having many arguments on the show.

Following his split from Rosmarie, Ed met a woman named Liz, 27, and the pair hit it off but ended up breaking up multiple times during their relationship.

Who is Mia from 90 Day Fiancé?

After reinventing himself as ‘Ed 2.0’ in 2021. Ed’s first date following his split from Liz is with Mia, and the pair go on a swing dance date.

Mia is 42 years old and the 90 Day Fiancé comes from New Jersey but lives in Las Vegas.

Although Ed had good intentions for his date with Mia, the dance date actually ended in tears because he wasn’t over Liz. Ed also cried during a haircut following his break-up.

Mia reveals during her date that she got divorced a year prior. She added that she was “learning about herself.“

Ed says Mia ‘ghosted’ him

During People‘s exclusive sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, Ed said to his mother that Mia was “kind of ghosting” him. However, viewers will find out from the December 3rd episode how things went with Mia and Ed.

Ed’s mom gave him some love life advice and suggested that he date a Latino woman “like her“.

It seems that Ed didn’t take his mother’s advice and carry on dating, though. As of November 2021, it appears that Ed and Liz are back together, stronger than ever and officially engaged.

