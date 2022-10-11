Mike and Aziza 'one of the best' 90 Day Fiance couples after nine years together











2022 marks nine years since romance between Mike and Aziza turned into marriage – making them one of the most successful couples on 90 Day Fiance.

It has been nine years since the launch of 90 Day Fiance, one of TLC’s most successful series to date. With eight seasons and 17 spin-offs, fans have witnessed countless couples or new singles return to the show. One couple fans have continued to keep up with is the Eloshways, despite never updating TLC about their whereabouts.

The good news is they’re still going strong and look exactly the same as almost a decade ago – new 90 Day Fiance couples might want to take a few tips!

Aziza Eloshway reflects on how far she and Mike have come

The Eloshways are the perfect example of a modern romance. Mike, a then 31-year-old tech support specialist, stumbled across Aziza, 21, online. No it wasn’t a dating website, the Ohio native met the Russian student on a language learning site in 2012.

Aziza, now 30, recalled some of the couple’s best moments during the past nine years in a video montage posted to Instagram on Sunday, October 9. The Eloshways expanded in 2015 with the addition of Jerry, their adorable Pomeranian. They are now parents to three pups.

Speaking of parenthood, you can’t forget their true bundle of joy – daughter Olivia. Born in January 2019, her arrival transformed Aziza’s social media profile into a fan page for her daughter. Have a quick scroll – she’s one proud mom.

Mike’s family were highly skeptical of their son’s much younger fiancée as at first she couldn’t bring herself to eat with the family. Viewers also witnessed the pair experience intimacy issues when the girl from Volgograd, Russia, continued to hold off on private moments, which Mike found unusual given they had been together for more than a year.

The 90 Day Fiance couple eventually spent the night together after Aziza saw Mike flirting with other girls. It didn’t help that she was feeling homesick, particularly as her family was unable to attend the wedding.

However, despite the teething troubles, after the TLC cameras turned off and life resumed to normality the Eloshways have gone on to enjoy a happy marriage.

Fans can’t believe Mike and Aziza from 90 Day Fiance haven’t aged one bit

Despite difficulties in the early days of their love story, Mike and Aziza are living proof love can overcome distance and cultural differences. Fans have hailed them as “one of the best OG couples 90 Day has ever had,” while praising them for their youthful appearances. “You guys haven’t aged,” they added.

“You two are fab, always so happy to see you making it,” another wrote.

A third similarly commented: “Forever one of the best couples I’ve watched! Y’all are precious!”

TLC struck gold when it came to its premiere season as all four couples have remained married. Russ and Paola Mayfield; Alan and Kirlyam Cox; and Louis and Aya Gattone are also parents and celebrate their ninth anniversary this year.

The Mayfields announced they were “on a break” in 2021 after the pandemic heightened tensions between them but marriage counseling must have been effective as the pair recently posted some PDA in honor of their marriage milestone.

