











Molly Hopkins is working on her successful lingerie firm, LiviRae Lingerie, when she’s not busy filming for 90 Day Fiance. With two streams of income, she’s seriously doing well when it comes to finances.

The TLC star is thought to be one of the richest stars on the dating show, which follows couples as they try to have long distance relationships across the border. Kelly’s life isn’t just thriving when it comes to love with Kelly Brown.

She’s also a thriving entrepreneur who runs her own business. From her yearly TV salary to business earnings, Reality Titbit has the scoop on just how she accumulated a massive net worth.

TRANSFORMATION: The Pillow Talk is that Molly ‘looks good’ before and after weight loss

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Molly Hopkins’ lingerie firm

Molly owns LiviRae with her bestie Cynthia Decker. The pair opened the store in 2006, and haven’t looked back! The unique name is very special to the TLC stars, as it was inspired by their daughters’ names, Olivia (Liv) and Rainey (Rae).

They both handle separate parts of the company according to their expertise. Molly deals with the business side of the firm, whilst Cynthia uses her creative talent to customise the lingerie herself.

LiviRae offers all sorts of products, such as underwear, shapewear, sleepwear and even facemasks. Their aim is to sell original custom fit lingerie to help women feel as confident as possible.

The 90 Day star’s salary

Reports state that 90 Day Fiancé stars such as Molly apparently make about $1,000 to $1,500 per episode, resulting in about $15,000 per season of the show. She regularly stars on 90 Day Diaries with her business partner Cynthia.

Current and former stars like David Murphey, Darcey Silva and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are some of the highest earners that have been featured on the TLC show, according to Life and Style Mag.

Considering Molly’s popularity on the series, she is likely to earn the upper end of the salary for her appearance. Plus, she is thought to receive an annual salary ranging from $74K to $402K from her lingerie business!

We all slept in Double Divas and #90DayFiance really did us right by getting Molly and Cynthia in front of us again #90daydiaries — Welcome To Reality Pod (@to_pod) June 7, 2022

Her huge net worth in 2022

Molly is now worth $1.5 million, mainly due to her successful lingerie brand paired with her TV appearance on 90 Day Fiance. She is considered one of the richest stars on the show due to her CEO working role!

She is joint third richest on the show, as per Monsters and Critics, under Darcey Silva’s $2 million value and David Murphey‘s $2.5 million net worth. Michael Jessen is also worth $1.5 million.

Adding to Molly’s net worth is her previous stint on Lifetime series Double Divas alongside Cynthia, which aired in 2013 and showcased their lingerie business, until it was canceled after two seasons.

