











Natalie Mordovtseva from 90 Day Fiancé appeared to have a new boyfriend on the horizon but, judging by both of their Instagram pages, things didn’t quite work out. The Single Life star is still looking for love after dating some new people following her romance with Mike Youngquist.

90 Day Fiancé season 7 saw Mike and Natalie very much in love, he even proposed in front of the Eiffel Tower. Mike and Natalie got married after their 90 Day process, but called off their marriage within a year. There was talk of Natalie being deported on the show. So, let’s take a look at where she is today and whether she’s got a new boyfriend.

Where is Natalie from 90 Day Fiancé now?

Judging by Natalie’s uploads to her YouTube page in July 2022, she’s still living in the USA.

She celebrated the Fourth of July with a BBQ and pool party and shared a video of the festivities with her YouTube subscribers.

Natalie is a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé’s spin-off show – Single Life – in 2022. She has over 300K followers on Instagram @nataliemordovtseva.

Does Natalie 90 from Day Fiancé have a new boyfriend?

While she was on TLC‘s Single Life show, Natalie went on a date with a man named Josh Weinstein.

Natalie first dated someone called Johnny, but while on a date with Johnny, she met Josh.

She didn’t feel that she had a connection with Johnny but said she had one of the “best days” she’d ever had playing golf with Josh.

Judging by how their date ended, and both Natalie and Josh’s Instagram pages, the two aren’t together and he isn’t her new boyfriend.

Who is Josh?

Natalie Mordovtseva had a dream to make modelling her career. So, who better for her to find a romantic connection with than Josh Weinstein?

Josh is a 40-year-old CEO of a modelling agency. He is the CEO of Preview Models and Cre8 Luck.

Natalie’s 90 Day Fiancé date can be found on Instagram with almost 46K followers @jweinsteinent.

