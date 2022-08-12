New 90 Day Fiancé trailer teases heartbreak, cheesy chat ups and reconciliation













The 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life trailer has dropped and fans are in for a treat as it hints at tears, racy chat-up lines, and family drama.

The Single Life season 3 has tapped up six singles who are ready to mingle and they’re all familiar faces. They’ve appeared on other 90 Day spin-offs, including one who is making a comeback from season 2.

Judging from the trailer, 2022 is going to be more explosive than ever as the singles attempt to juggle their new relationships with past romances – but that doesn’t mean doors are closed forever.

Without further ado, let’s unpack the teaser.

GET TO KNOW THE CAST: Meet the 90 Day Fiancé Single Life season 3 cast from Caesar to Tiffany

Selena + Chef | Season 4 Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 11039 Selena + Chef | Season 4 Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/k4IZ2O9QnxM/hqdefault.jpg 1068807 1068807 center 22403

The Single Life trailer has us gripped to our seats

The two minute 36 second clip sends viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions, starting with a tearful Caesar recounting his heartbreak from 90 Day Diaries and Before the 90 Days season 3. Desperate to get himself back in the game after Maria, the Jacksonville resident is soon surrounded by several Ukrainian women who are his “dream come true.”

Debbie Johnson has been in the 90 Day family for some time now after son Colt’s love story. She went on a date in season 2 but it looks like she’s moved onto a new man, and they’re getting a little frisky in the trailer.

Ukraine native Natalie Mordovtseva, 37, has moved on from her marriage to Mike Youngquist and has seemingly found her perfect match in a tatted, sports car-owning mystery man. However, the video hints their love story is brief as he’s seen leaving with his bags before Natalie shows up on Mike’s doorstep with flowers.

Tania Maduro, Veronica Rodriguez, and Tiffany Franco-Smith are also struggling to find The One who will accept their children and former partners.

Watch the trailer here:

Season 3 cast divides Twitter

Some have disapproved of the new cast, including one fan who complained: “I literally don’t know how y’all did it, but this is the worst cast season… ever.”

That being said, most are ecstatic about the wave of 90 Day content.

“OMG! I can’t take it! I’m becoming a couch potato with all these different spin offs of 90 Day Fiancé,” one viewer tweeted. “I love Mike. I’m so glad he’s back, and I hope he finds his true soulmate. He is a little bit of a hick, but he’s a good hick, and he’s a stand up kind of guy.”

The same excited fan added: “Oh my God and Debbie is back…We all love Debbie!! TIFFFFFFANY TOO! I’ve been wondering what she’s up to now that Ronald isn’t in the picture anymore. I’m so excited I can’t stand it!”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: THE SINGLE LIFE SEASON 3 ON TLC FROM MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK