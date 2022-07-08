Pedro and Chantel's roller-coaster 90 Day Fiancé journey heads for divorce













Gone are the days of Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett calling each other sweet nicknames, the 90 Day Fiancé stars are getting divorced.

Pedro and Chantel had a roller-coaster ride of a journey on the TLC show and even landed their own spin-off, The Family Chantel. The Family Chantel is still airing in 2022 and is on to its fourth season – but their relationship has come to a grinding halt.

Any viewers of The Family Chantel will have seen the ups and downs of Pedro and Chantel’s relationship including cheating accusations, lies and many arguments.

Here’s more on the couple’s divorce and some of the explosive allegations linked to it.

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett married on 90 Day Fiancé

During 90 Day Fiancé season 4, viewers got to meet Pedro, 24, and Chantel, 25. The two met through a Spanish teacher while Chantel was on a trip to the Dominican Republic.

The two ended up getting married in both the DR and the US. Pedro moved over to the States and the couple lived together in Georgia.

During 2022 episodes of The Family Chantel, the couple can be seen gardening in the home they bought together. However, their relationship has now come to an end.

Pedro and Chantel are getting divorced

As per TMZ on July 7, 2022, Pedro filed for divorce. The report states he claims Chantel “took a ton of money from their joint account just to spite him”.

Pedro and Chantel reportedly separated in April and Pedro first filed for divorce in May.

TMZ added Pedro was seeking an “equitable division of all marital property”. Chantel’s attorney has yet to comment publicly.

Chantel later filed her own divorce papers, as reported by Us Weekly.

Chantel accuses Pedro in divorce documents

More details of the divorce have been revealed via legal documents obtained by ET Online.

ET writes Chantel accuses Pedro in the divorce documents of adultery. As per ET, she also accuses him of “cruel treatment”.

