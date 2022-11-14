Pregnancy rumors surround Annie and David after new 90 Day Fiance trailer











Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky appear on 90 Day Fiance‘s David and Annie: After The 90 Days season 2 trailer, where they visit a doctor following three months since her last menstrual cycle. Fans now wonder if she’s pregnant.

David is already a father to two daughters, Ashley and Brittani, and a son, Jacob, from a previous relationship. A few years on from their marriage, the married couple tried to adopt her brother and cousin from Thailand.

In the trailer, David and Annie were filmed going to a doctor, where she revealed she had not had a menstrual cycle for three months, before an examination appeared to hint at a possible unconfirmed pregnancy.

Annie and David visit the doctor

Annie and David paid the doctor a visit on David and Annie: After The 90 Days season 2. When the doctor asked when her last menstrual cycle was, she replied that it has been three months since she had a period.

The doctor appears to show a womb on a screen while Annie sits back on a chair. The doctor says, “This is a womb, can you see?” Annie then replies: “Holy cow. What am I doing?”

Annie, David and a 90 Day Fiance rep have been contacted by GRV Media and Reality Titbit for comment.

90 Day Fiance fans think they’re pregnant

Since the season 2 trailer came out, and was shared by David on his Instagram, 90 Day Fiance fans are asking if the couple are expecting a baby. He has personally thanked fans who have congratulated him on the rumored pregnancy.

One viewer wrote: “Congratulations to you both I am so excited for you 💕💕🍼🚼👶.”

Another commented on David’s recent post: “If you are pregnant, congratulations. You both will be wonderful and fun parents 😍. The love you two show is beautiful.”

“Oh I really hope you’re having a baby love u too loads ❤️,” penned a fellow fan.

David didn’t think he’d be a father again

In disbelief, David revealed in a confessional: “I didn’t think I would ever think about being a father again.” In the trailer, his daughter Ashley is seen visiting her father and his wife Annie in her home country, Thailand.

The father-of-three is now rumored to be expecting a fourth baby, but it would be his first with Annie. In season 1, he said he wanted to have a child in Thailand instead of the United States.

During season 2, Annie and David make another attempt to get visas for Annie’s brother, Jordan, and cousin, Amber, to go to school in America, but Jordan is unsure if he wants to leave his girlfriend in Thailand.

WATCH DAVID AND ANNIE: AFTER THE 90 DAYS ON TLC FROM MONDAY DECEMBER 12TH AT 10/9C

