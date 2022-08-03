











90 Day Fiancé‘s Jorge Nava has a totally different life nowadays compared with the one he lived when 90 Day viewers first met him in 2016.

Jorge first appeared on the show alongside Anfisa Arkhipchenko in season 4 and, although the couple did end up married, they later divorced.

Speaking to E! Entertainment in 2020, Jorge said “it was almost a blessing” going to prison as he’s now much happier in his life.

Now Jorge has tied the knot with Rhoda Blua and they also welcomed their second child, a son, earlier this year. So, let’s find out more about Jorge’s life now.

Anfisa Gives Paola The Finger & Sparks A Fight! | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Jorge Nava was released from prison in 2020

90 Day Fiancé season 4 introduced viewers to 27-year-old Jorge Nava from California and his 20-year-old Russian girlfriend, Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

The two began talking on Facebook after Jorge saw Anfisa’s photos and sent her a message. Before meeting in the US, the couple holidayed together in Europe.

Jorge and Anfisa’s relationship was certainly tumultuous on 90 Day Fiancé but, despite many arguments, they married in 2017.

In 2018, Jorge was arrested for trafficking marijuana and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. He was released in May 2020.

View Instagram Post

Jorge’s post-prison glow-up

Speaking to E! Entertainment in 2020, Jorge said when he was in prison he offered to buy Anfisa a plane ticket to visit him. However, after their relationship failed to improve while he was incarcerated, Jorge said he was ready to move on when he was released.

In Entertainment Tonight‘s exclusive clip from the season 2 finale of 90 Day Bares All, Jorge said he lost 128lb while in prison.

And, when it comes to losing weight, Jorge said it’s “pretty easy if you apply yourself”.

View Instagram Post

90 Day Fiancé star just married Rhoda Blua

On August 2, 2022, Jorge took to Instagram to share he and his new partner, Rhoda Blua, had married. He captioned the post: “Forever after today.”

Rhoda Blua also took to Instagram to share a moment from their special day and captioned the post: “I see forever in your eyes.”

Jorge met Rhoda just days after his release from prison in May 2020 and they first connected on Instagram.

The couple are now parents to George and Zara.

View Instagram Post

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK