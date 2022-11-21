









Kimberly Menzies from 90 Day Fiance revealed that Usman can afford to pay her bills, while she recently secured a new job at a spa. She revealed that her personal goals are to “maintain a good lifestyle for myself and to travel.”

The TLC dating series has followed her romance with Usman AKA “SojaBoy” as they navigate their upcoming wedding. Although his mom wasn’t on board at first, a recent episode saw Kimberly fully receive his family’s blessing.

It’s not just her love life that’s thriving, though. Kimberly announced she got a job as a spa receptionist in October, leaving fans curious about her net worth and what she actually does for a living.

90 Day Fiance: Kimberly’s job

Veteran and former restaurant worker Kimberly now works as a spa receptionist. During season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, she revealed that, at 19 years old, she began her military career as a secretary. Now, she’s in customer service.

After revealing her new job on social media, her co-star Bilal Hazziez congratulated her, to which she said he will have to come and visit. Another co-star, Ariela Weinberg, jokily said she needs spa stuff, and Kimberly said she’s “got her.”

Due to Kimberly’s presence on reality TV, which she enjoys watching in her free time away from the reception desk, one fan told her: “I feel bookings are going to go through the roof. I hope you get a commission.”

Her career at Kona Kai Resort & Spa

Kimberly was hired as a spa receptionist at Kona Kai Resort & Spa in October. She revealed as part of her new job announcement that her favorite quote is: “It is better to have loved than to not have loved at all.”

While giving back to the community is what makes Kim smile, she revealed her personal goal is to maintain “a good lifestyle for myself and to travel.” Previously, she worked at Mimi’s Cafe but decided it was time for a change.

The 90 Day Fiance’s workplace, which offers a private beach, an outdoor pool and an on-site spa, is based in her home city of San Diego. She previously had a career in the army and had been in the restaurant industry for several years.

Inside Kimberly’s net worth

Kimberly’s net worth is under $500,000, Gossip Next Door reports. SojaBoy has a net worth of $75,000, In Touch Weekly reports. He got the City People Entertainment Award for Best New Artist of 2020 by City People Magazine in Nigeria.

When Kimberly’s mom Sally passed away in January, Usman took care of her bills for “three or four months” so she could take the time off and grieve. “I don’t have that much,” Kim said, as reported by Screenrant.

Boasting over 181,000 followers on Instagram, she has done collaborations with various fashion and beauty brands. Kimberly also makes a profit by creating personalized videos for viewers on Cameo.

