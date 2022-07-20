











Rose from 90 Day Fiancé has a new boyfriend. The mother-of-one found fame on a 90 Day Fiancé spin off shoe called Before The 90 Days in 2020. Now, it seems that Rose has found love once more. She’s appearing on 90 Day Fiancé’s 90 Day Diaries alongside her new boyfriend, Greg Scherwinski.

90 Day Fiancé fans will recognise Rose Vega from her first appearance on the TLC show when she was in a relationship with Big Ed. Things didn’t work out between Ed and Rose and now they have both moved on with new partners. Ed is a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After in 2022 with his fiancé, Liz. So, let’s find out more about Rose’s new beau…

Screenshot: Rose Has a New Boyfriend! | 90 Day Diaries – YouTube

90 Day Fiancé’s Rose has a new boyfriend

Speaking on 90 Day Diaries, Rose Vega, 26, said that she has a new boyfriend. She added that she “wasn’t really looking for love, but it just happened”.

She and her new partner, Greg Sherwinksi, met online via social media.

He’s 54 years old, 28 years Rose’s senior. Speaking of her new boyfriend, 90 Day Fiancé star Rose said that Greg is a “good person”.

What is Greg Scherwinski’s job?

Rose’s new boyfriend, Greg Scherwinski, hails from Melbourne, Australia.

He’s not only a real estate agent but the director and founder of Ray White Mordialloc, too.

90 Day Fiancé star Greg has a son of his own and has also been teaching Rose’s son, Prince, to skateboard during their time together.

Rose’s new boyfriend is super successful

90 Day Fiancé couple Greg and Rose are set to share their love story with viewers on 90 Day Diaries in 2022.

Speaking of her boyfriend, Rose said that Greg is a real estate agent. He’s regarded as “one of Melbourne’s top sales agents” as per Ray White Mordialloc.

According to his website: “Greg has sold in excess of $400 million of property throughout his exemplary career”. Throughout his career, Greg has won many Elite Performer awards.

With almost 800 followers, Greg can be found on Instagram @gregscherwinski. Rose has 637K followers @rose_vega_official.

