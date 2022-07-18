











Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes are one of the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 couples. The show kicked off in 2022 and features couples from all over the world. Most 90 Day couples met online and try to make their relationships work out in real life during the 90-day K1 visa process.

Judging by Thais and Patrick’s latest Instagram post, the two are still together in 2022 and it seems that viewers are big fans of the couple, and so are their co-stars. Thais and Patrick appear in the season 9 cast along with cast members including Guillermo and Kara, Emily and Kobe and Yve and Mohamed.

Who are Thais and Patrick?

Twenty-five-year-old Thais hails from Montes Claros, Brazil. She has moved to the US on 90 Day Fiancé to continue her relationship with 31-year-old Patrick who comes from Austin, Texas.

The show has followed Thais and Patrick’s relationship, including their first date in the USA, living with Patrick’s brother, John, and talks of a move to Dallas.

With almost 40K followers, Thais can be found on Instagram @thaisramoniee. Weightlifter Patrick has 31K followers @buffmendes.

Thais and Patrick are dancing their way through life

Both Thais and Patrick are active on social media and on July 17th, Thais took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Patrick at home.

She was teaching Patrick to dance to Cabaré music and shared the video with her followers and friends.

Many of the 90 Day Fiancé couples’ co-stars liked or commented on the dance video including Miona and Kobe. Guillermo wrote on the post: “the best couple”.

The couple is still together

Although Thais and Patrick’s 90 Day journey had many ups and downs, as with many of the TLC show‘s couples, they’re still together in 2022.

Both Thais and Patrick write in their Instagram bios that they’re engaged and they frequently upload posts including one another.

Taking to Instagram together, the TLC couple shared the lengths they’ve been to stay together. They wrote: “Patrick went back and fourth to Brazil 14 times when we were dating long distance. He made every effort to make sure he was always there. He worked a lot, so he could have time off and used his credit card points so he could go back to Brazil and stay with me. I never asked when he would come back because I didn’t want to pressure him. I was devastated every time he left …send this to your love that is far away to remind them to come see you”.

