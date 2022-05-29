Tom Brooks found fame on 90 Day Fiancé but fans say his sister is the real star













TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has been airing since 2014 and over the years, many couples have ended up in successful relationships including David and Annie and Emily and Sasha. The show is onto its ninth season in 2022 and more people who found a spark online are making a go of their relationships in real life.

One 90 Day star who wasn’t so lucky in love initially was Tom Brooks. He and Darcey Silva had an on-again, off-again relationship but now, he appears to have found the love of his life in Mariah Fineman. Nowadays, Tom still appears on 90 Day Fiancé but on the show’s spin-off, Pillow Talk, with his sister.

90 Day Fiancé: Tom introduces his sister

When Tom Brooks was documenting his dating journey on 90 Day Fiancé, he would often check in with his sister via FaceTime if he needed support or advice.

Viewers first got to meet Tom’s sister, Emma-Jayne, when he video called her, but he later brought his sister onto 90 Day Bares All in 2021.

In true no-filter sibling style, Emma said on 90 Day Bares All that she thinks her brother has always found older women “more stimulating“, adding: “When he was 18 he went out with a 40-year-old. I think she was one of my mum’s friends.“

Tom then added that he lost his virginity to his mother’s friend.

Tom’s sister says she’s a life coach

It’s no wonder that when Tom was ever in a sticky situation, he’d call upon Emma for help as she’s always up for giving advice and now writes on Instagram that she’s a relationship and life coach.

As per Emma’s LinkedIn page, she’s worked as an Associate HR Director for the past two years.

Emma on Instagram is called ‘The Sister Coach’ and can be found with over 21K followers @ej_thesistercoach.

90 Day Fiancé fans love Tom’s sister

Tom has appeared on different 90 Day Fiancé spin-off shows for many years, but in 2022, fans are taking to Twitter to show their appreciation for his sister, Emma-Jayne Perez Chies.

One 90 Day fan tweeted: “Tom is his best self with his sister Emma“.

Another said: “I love Tom’s sister. She is hilarious the way puts him in check“.

More have called for Emma to get her own spin-off show with TLC.

